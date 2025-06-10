Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi announce new addition to family

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi welcome 'baby' Florence in surprise update

Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi have announced a new addition to their family amid pregnancy rumours.

The Stranger Things star, 21, introduced their newest family member on her Instagram Stories. She also revealed the name of the new member in the new update

Jake and Millie added another member on "babies" list, a newborn donkey, which makes their total number of pets to a whopping 63.

The Enola Holmes actress posted a heartwarming picture of their third donkey resting on a barn in their Georgia farm.

Millie revealed that name of her pet is Florence June Bongiovi, who is named after her great-grandmother Florence.

Back in March, the American star opened up about expecting another donkey during a chat with BBC Radio 1.

She said, "My donkey is pregnant. Betsy and Bernard got together, had a great night out, and now she's preggers.”

The Electric State star added, “I have two donkeys, and one day I went out and Betsy was just – she had a very big stomach, and I got my ultrasound machine out and I saw ribs, and they weren't Betsy's."

Millie Bobby Brown addresses pregnancy rumours:

 Millie Bobby Brown turned down the pregnancy rumours three months ago after she was spotted buying nappies.

