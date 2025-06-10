Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz left uninformed about David’s big honour

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, were reportedly left in the dark when David Beckham received his long-anticipated knighthood.
As per Page Six, the couple “found out through the media” about the former captain of English Football team’s much-desired knighthood.
The honour is set to be announced as part of King Charles’ annual birthday honors list this Friday.
“Brooklyn is so happy for his dad as he knows it was something important to him, but there was no communication and no one from the family reached out,” a close source said.
Previously it was reported that Brooklyn and Beckham’s family are not on talking terms due to a feud over his closeness with his in-laws, billionaire Nelson Peltz and his wife Claudia.
However, it is unclear that Brooklyn will join his family when David collects his royal honor.
Last month, Brooklyn and Nicola, 30 shared that they skipped David’s celebrity-packed 50th birthday dinner in London due to their attendance at the Met Gala.
According to insiders, the young couple based in Los Angeles said they needed to be in New York for a fitting for Nicola’s outfit ahead of the May 5 event, which clashed with David’s May 3 dinner.
David Beckham knighthood honour:
David Beckham is set to be knighted by King Charles III this week in recognition of his sporting career and his charity work.