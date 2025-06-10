Entertainment

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz left uninformed about David’s big honour

David Beckham is set to be knighted by King Charles III this week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz left uninformed about David’s big honour
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz left uninformed about David’s big honour

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, were reportedly left in the dark when David Beckham received his long-anticipated knighthood.

As per Page Six, the couple “found out through the media” about the former captain of English Football team’s much-desired knighthood.

The honour is set to be announced as part of King Charles’ annual birthday honors list this Friday.

“Brooklyn is so happy for his dad as he knows it was something important to him, but there was no communication and no one from the family reached out,” a close source said.

Previously it was reported that Brooklyn and Beckham’s family are not on talking terms due to a feud over his closeness with his in-laws, billionaire Nelson Peltz and his wife Claudia.

However, it is unclear that Brooklyn will join his family when David collects his royal honor.

Last month, Brooklyn and Nicola, 30 shared that they skipped David’s celebrity-packed 50th birthday dinner in London due to their attendance at the Met Gala.

According to insiders, the young couple based in Los Angeles said they needed to be in New York for a fitting for Nicola’s outfit ahead of the May 5 event, which clashed with David’s May 3 dinner.

David Beckham knighthood honour:

David Beckham is set to be knighted by King Charles III this week in recognition of his sporting career and his charity work.

Billie Eilish makes emotional plea after intimate snaps with Nat Wolff leak
Billie Eilish makes emotional plea after intimate snaps with Nat Wolff leak
Nat Wolff and Billie Eilish were photographed sharing a steamy kiss during their Venice getaway
HBO announces nine key cast members for upcoming 'Harry Potter' TV series
HBO announces nine key cast members for upcoming 'Harry Potter' TV series
'Harry Potter' TV series is slated to be released on HBO next year
Sydney Sweeney shares secret behind jaw-dropping 30 pound transformation
Sydney Sweeney shares secret behind jaw-dropping 30 pound transformation
Sydney Sweeney undergoes 30 pound weight loss to play Christy Martin in biopic
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi announce new addition to family
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi announce new addition to family
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi welcome 'baby' Florence in surprise update
Dakota Johnson shares new dating rules after Chris Martin split
Dakota Johnson shares new dating rules after Chris Martin split
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson parted ways last week after eight years of relationship
Kanye West, Diddy, Cardi B mocked during 2025 BET Awards over ongoing scandals
Kanye West, Diddy, Cardi B mocked during 2025 BET Awards over ongoing scandals
Kevin Hart took direct aim at Kanye West, Diddy and Cardi B during the 2025 BET Awards earlier this week
BTS’ RM, V adorably celebrate military discharge amid ARMY cheers: See
BTS’ RM, V adorably celebrate military discharge amid ARMY cheers: See
South Korean popstars Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung tease ‘really cool performance’ as they reunite after two-year military service
Blake Lively faces criticism for bold appearance after Justin Baldoni's defeat
Blake Lively faces criticism for bold appearance after Justin Baldoni's defeat
Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have been involved in a messy legal battle since December last year
Jamie Foxx recounts his near-death experience in tearful BET Icon speech
Jamie Foxx recounts his near-death experience in tearful BET Icon speech
The ‘Back in Action’ star, Jamie Foxx, was honored with BET Ultimate Icon Award at the 25th BET Awards in Los Angeles
Taylor Swift granted restraining order against LA stalker for harassment
Taylor Swift granted restraining order against LA stalker for harassment
Taylor Swift files restraining order against a man who ‘believes’ she's the mother of his child
2025 BET Awards complete winners list: Kendrick Lamar leads with iconic music album 'GNX'
2025 BET Awards complete winners list: Kendrick Lamar leads with iconic music album 'GNX'
The BET Awards ceremony hosted by Kevin Hart in Los Angeles earlier this week
Sly Stone, Sly and the Family Stone’s funk frontman, passes away at 82
Sly Stone, Sly and the Family Stone’s funk frontman, passes away at 82
Sylvester Stewart, known by his stage name Sly Stone, was the lead vocalist of the famous funk band, Sly and the Family Stone