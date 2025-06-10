Entertainment

Dakota Johnson shares new dating rules after Chris Martin split

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson parted ways last week after eight years of relationship

Dakota Johnson, who recently broke up with Chris Martin, has revealed a “non-negotiable” policy for dating.

Earlier this week, the 50 Shades of Grey actress appeared on the Today show alongside her Materialists co-star Chris Evans.

The host Craig Melvin asked, “If either of you were to engage with a real-life matchmaker, what would be one non-negotiable for you?”

Chris shared that his potential partner “must love dog.”

Meanwhile, Dakota said, Like, not an a–hole,” prompting laugh from both the audience and those on set with her.

The Captain America: First Avenger actor chimed it, “That’s concise. There it is! Nail on the head.”

Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson's major reason behind split revealed:

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin had a “painful” reason to split after eight years of relationship.

A source told The Sun, “The decision to end things was amicable, but Dakota is finding it hard. Over the past year, it became clear that their relationship had stalled and wasn't moving forwards.”

“Settling down, as in Chris properly taking his foot off the pedal, isn't going to happen. And, ultimately, it was one of the many straws that broke the back of them,” the insider explained.

To note, Materialists will release in the US on June 13, 2025.

