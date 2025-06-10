Entertainment

Snoop Dogg pays touching tribute to wife as BET honors him with ultimate icon

Snoop Dogg received the honor along with Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx and Kirk Franklin

Snoop Dogg delivered a heartfelt tribute to his wife, Shante Broadus, as he was honored with the Ultimate Icon Award at the BET Awards.

On June 9, the hip-hop legend was honored as an Ultimate Icon, which celebrates "decades of groundbreaking contributions to music, entertainment, advocacy, and community impact.”

Snoop, 53, received the honor along with Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx and Kirk Franklin.

The Sweat singer took the stage to deliver a speech after garnering the prestigious honour.

In his long speech Snoop shared his gratitude for his "beautiful wife” saying, "See, this is why I'm so rock solid.”

He went on to say, "This i swhy I'm able to deal with all of the things I'm able to deal with. I've got God in my life, and I've got a queen in my life."

Snoop continued, "No matter what, she held me down, she hold me down, she's always been there for me. She's always been my everything. That's why she's on stage tonight. That's why she's in my life."

He later thanked his daughter Cori and shared that his granddaughter, who is in NICU, is nearly ready to come home.

"She's coming home," he revealed, before thanking everyone for their prayers.

In his speech, Snoop also paid tribute to the other three recipients of the Ultimate Icon Award.

Shante Broadus and Snoop Dog wedding:

Shante Broadus and Snoop Dog tied the knot on June 14, 1997 at The Ritz Carlton Hotel in Marina Del Rey, California.

Over a decade later, they renewed their vows at singer Charlie Wilson's ranch in front of 200 friends and family members.

The couple share three children: Corde, Cordell, and Cori.

