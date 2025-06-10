HBO announces nine key cast members for upcoming 'Harry Potter' TV series 

HBO has finalized nine key roles from the highly-anticipated TV series Harry Potter after announcing the major characters of the show.
The organizers of the upcoming drama series unveiled the significant three kids' roles, including Dominic McLaughlin, who will play Harry Potter.
Arabella Stanton is set to portray the character as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout is the new Ron Weasley in the new show.
On Tuesday, June 10, the TV adaptation of J.K. J.K. Rowling’s fantasy series introduced nine additional actors playing key roles for its first season tackling Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, the cast includes Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, and Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil.
Sienna Moosah will play Lavender Brown Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge in the new TV series.
According to multiple media reports, HBO has adapted each of Rowling's seven novels into a season of television, releasing a statement about the plot, "The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling."
"And will feature an exciting and talented cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have adored for over 25 years," the statement added.
Harry Potter TV series release date:
Harry Potter's forthcoming TV series will streamed on HBO next year.