Entertainment

HBO announces nine key cast members for upcoming 'Harry Potter' TV series

'Harry Potter' TV series is slated to be released on HBO next year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
HBO announces nine key cast members for upcoming Harry Potter TV series
HBO announces nine key cast members for upcoming 'Harry Potter' TV series 

HBO has finalized nine key roles from the highly-anticipated TV series Harry Potter after announcing the major characters of the show. 

The organizers of the upcoming drama series unveiled the significant three kids' roles, including Dominic McLaughlin, who will play Harry Potter.

Arabella Stanton is set to portray the character as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout is the new Ron Weasley in the new show.

On Tuesday, June 10, the TV adaptation of J.K. J.K. Rowling’s fantasy series introduced nine additional actors playing key roles for its first season tackling Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the cast includes Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, and Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil.

Sienna Moosah will play Lavender Brown Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge in the new TV series.

According to multiple media reports, HBO has adapted each of Rowling's seven novels into a season of television, releasing a statement about the plot, "The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling." 

"And will feature an exciting and talented cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have adored for over 25 years," the statement added.

Harry Potter TV series release date: 

Harry Potter's forthcoming TV series will streamed on HBO next year. 

Sydney Sweeney shares secret behind jaw-dropping 30 pound transformation
Sydney Sweeney shares secret behind jaw-dropping 30 pound transformation
Sydney Sweeney undergoes 30 pound weight loss to play Christy Martin in biopic
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi announce new addition to family
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi announce new addition to family
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi welcome 'baby' Florence in surprise update
Dakota Johnson shares new dating rules after Chris Martin split
Dakota Johnson shares new dating rules after Chris Martin split
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson parted ways last week after eight years of relationship
Kanye West, Diddy, Cardi B mocked during 2025 BET Awards over ongoing scandals
Kanye West, Diddy, Cardi B mocked during 2025 BET Awards over ongoing scandals
Kevin Hart took direct aim at Kanye West, Diddy and Cardi B during the 2025 BET Awards earlier this week
BTS’ RM, V adorably celebrate military discharge amid ARMY cheers: See
BTS’ RM, V adorably celebrate military discharge amid ARMY cheers: See
South Korean popstars Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung tease ‘really cool performance’ as they reunite after two-year military service
Blake Lively faces criticism for bold appearance after Justin Baldoni's defeat
Blake Lively faces criticism for bold appearance after Justin Baldoni's defeat
Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have been involved in a messy legal battle since December last year
Jamie Foxx recounts his near-death experience in tearful BET Icon speech
Jamie Foxx recounts his near-death experience in tearful BET Icon speech
The ‘Back in Action’ star, Jamie Foxx, was honored with BET Ultimate Icon Award at the 25th BET Awards in Los Angeles
Taylor Swift granted restraining order against LA stalker for harassment
Taylor Swift granted restraining order against LA stalker for harassment
Taylor Swift files restraining order against a man who ‘believes’ she's the mother of his child
2025 BET Awards complete winners list: Kendrick Lamar leads with iconic music album 'GNX'
2025 BET Awards complete winners list: Kendrick Lamar leads with iconic music album 'GNX'
The BET Awards ceremony hosted by Kevin Hart in Los Angeles earlier this week
Sly Stone, Sly and the Family Stone’s funk frontman, passes away at 82
Sly Stone, Sly and the Family Stone’s funk frontman, passes away at 82
Sylvester Stewart, known by his stage name Sly Stone, was the lead vocalist of the famous funk band, Sly and the Family Stone
Blake Lively gives emotional statement after Justin Baldoni lawsuit dismissal
Blake Lively gives emotional statement after Justin Baldoni lawsuit dismissal
Blake Lively releases first statement after Justin Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit got dismissed
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce secretly get married days after pregnancy rumors?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce secretly get married days after pregnancy rumors?
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began dating each other in September 2023