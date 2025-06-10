Entertainment

Selena Gomez drops heartwarming clip with Benny Blanco amid baby dreams

'Only Murder In The Building' star dropped an adorable video with Benny Blanco

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Selena Gomez melted hearts with a sweet new video featuring boyfriend Benny Blanco amid hinting at dreaming about a future with kids.

Taking to the Instagram account on Tuesday, the Only Murder In The Building star dropped an adorable video with her fiancé the music producer.

She posted the carousel of images started with Gomez taking a mirror selfie in what appears to be a modern, minimalistic bathroom.

The Calm Down singer donned a chic all-black outfit, featuring a structured oversized blazer over a black top, paired with high-waisted trousers cinched with a statement belt.

Another snap captured her taking a mirror selfie, wearing an oversized, light-colored t-shirt.

Her t-shirt is printed with “YOU'RE MY CHERRY PIE" in playful font on the front.

The slew of images capturing different moments ended with a cute video of Blanco and Gomez.

In a shared video, Blanco held the Single Soon songstress on his back and gave her a ride at the seashore.

Benny Blanco’s dreams about kid:

Notably, the post came soon after Benny Blanco had a candid conversation about his plans of becoming a dad.

While conversing with Instyle, Blanco said, “I love kids; I love being an uncle. I want to be a dad, though, God willing. I'm just dreaming and praying every day.”

However, previously, Gomez disclosed that she’s not being able to have kids because of health issues.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco relationship:

To note, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco confirmed their relationship in December 2023, and they announced their engagement in December 2024.

Miley Cyrus reveals why her siblings were ‘humiliated’ by her early image
Miley Cyrus reveals why her siblings were ‘humiliated’ by her early image
'Flowers' singer reflected on navigating fame in her early age
Talking Heads alum David Byrne announces new album and world tour
Talking Heads alum David Byrne announces new album and world tour
David Byrne will stop across North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe for his world tour
Snoop Dogg pays touching tribute to wife as BET honors him with ultimate icon
Snoop Dogg pays touching tribute to wife as BET honors him with ultimate icon
Snoop Dogg received the honor along with Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx and Kirk Franklin
Beyoncé plans big move to guarantee 'Cowboy Carter' UK tour success
Beyoncé plans big move to guarantee 'Cowboy Carter' UK tour success
'Halo' singer is facing a struggle to sell out seats on the UK leg of her 'Cowboy Carter' tour
Patricia Fuenmayor, former Miss Venezuela, passes away at 51
Patricia Fuenmayor, former Miss Venezuela, passes away at 51
Patricia Fuenmayor's death news was shared by Univision’s Despierta América, where she worked as a correspondent
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz left uninformed about David’s big honour
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz left uninformed about David’s big honour
David Beckham is set to be knighted by King Charles III this week
Billie Eilish makes emotional plea after intimate snaps with Nat Wolff leak
Billie Eilish makes emotional plea after intimate snaps with Nat Wolff leak
Nat Wolff and Billie Eilish were photographed sharing a steamy kiss during their Venice getaway
HBO announces nine key cast members for upcoming 'Harry Potter' TV series
HBO announces nine key cast members for upcoming 'Harry Potter' TV series
'Harry Potter' TV series is slated to be released on HBO next year
Sydney Sweeney shares secret behind jaw-dropping 30 pound transformation
Sydney Sweeney shares secret behind jaw-dropping 30 pound transformation
Sydney Sweeney undergoes 30 pound weight loss to play Christy Martin in biopic
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi announce new addition to family
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi announce new addition to family
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi welcome 'baby' Florence in surprise update
Dakota Johnson shares new dating rules after Chris Martin split
Dakota Johnson shares new dating rules after Chris Martin split
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson parted ways last week after eight years of relationship
Kanye West, Diddy, Cardi B mocked during 2025 BET Awards over ongoing scandals
Kanye West, Diddy, Cardi B mocked during 2025 BET Awards over ongoing scandals
Kevin Hart took direct aim at Kanye West, Diddy and Cardi B during the 2025 BET Awards earlier this week