Selena Gomez drops heartwarming clip with Benny Blanco amid baby dreams

Selena Gomez melted hearts with a sweet new video featuring boyfriend Benny Blanco amid hinting at dreaming about a future with kids.
Taking to the Instagram account on Tuesday, the Only Murder In The Building star dropped an adorable video with her fiancé the music producer.
She posted the carousel of images started with Gomez taking a mirror selfie in what appears to be a modern, minimalistic bathroom.
The Calm Down singer donned a chic all-black outfit, featuring a structured oversized blazer over a black top, paired with high-waisted trousers cinched with a statement belt.
Another snap captured her taking a mirror selfie, wearing an oversized, light-colored t-shirt.
Her t-shirt is printed with “YOU'RE MY CHERRY PIE" in playful font on the front.
The slew of images capturing different moments ended with a cute video of Blanco and Gomez.
In a shared video, Blanco held the Single Soon songstress on his back and gave her a ride at the seashore.
Benny Blanco’s dreams about kid:
Notably, the post came soon after Benny Blanco had a candid conversation about his plans of becoming a dad.
While conversing with Instyle, Blanco said, “I love kids; I love being an uncle. I want to be a dad, though, God willing. I'm just dreaming and praying every day.”
However, previously, Gomez disclosed that she’s not being able to have kids because of health issues.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco relationship:
To note, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco confirmed their relationship in December 2023, and they announced their engagement in December 2024.