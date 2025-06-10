Sydney Sweeney shares secret behind jaw-dropping 30 pound transformation

Sydney Sweeney has revealed secret behind her jaw-dropping transformation for a new role.
The Euphoria actress told W Magazine that she had to undergo a “crazy” diet to play a female boxer Christy Martin in a new biopic.
She shared, “I came onboard to play Christy, and I had about three and a half months of training. I started eating. I weight-trained in the morning for an hour, kickboxed midday for about two hours and then weight-trained again at night for an hour.”
Sweeney continued, “My body was completely different. I didn’t fit in any of my clothes. I’m usually a size 23 in jeans, and I was wearing a size 27. My boobs got bigger. And my butt got huge. It was crazy! I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ But it was amazing: I was so strong, like crazy strong.”
The Anyone but You actress had to wear brown contact lenses, a brunette wig fashioned into a mullet-like hairstyle for the role.
While reflecting on her role, Sweeney wrote on social media, “Over the past few months, i’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman—a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring.”
Christy Martin biopic release date:
Christy Martin biopic, which is directed by David Michôd, is set to release later this year.