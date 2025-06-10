Entertainment

Talking Heads alum David Byrne announces new album and world tour

David Byrne will stop across North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe for his world tour

Former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne has made an exciting announcement regarding the launch of his solo album and shared that he is going on a world tour.

Who Is The Sky? Is slated to launch on 5 September featuring St. Vincent, in a collaboration with producer Kid Harpoon and Ghost Train Orchestra.

This delightful news comes after the launch of the first official video for Talking Heads classic Psycho Killer.

His touring band will include 13 musicians, singers and dancers, including members of the American Utopia band.

Who Is the Sky? — Byrne's first new album since 2018

Who Is the Sky? is Byrne’s first new album in multiple years produced in partnership with the famous producer Kid Harpoon.

The 12 songs on the album were orchestrated by the members of the New York-based chamber ensemble Ghost Train Orchestra.

While discussing his lead single Everybody Laughs, the 73-year-old musician stated, "Someone I know said, 'David, you use the word "everybody" a lot.’ I suppose I do that to give an anthropological view of life in New York as we know it.”

He added, "Everybody lives, dies, laughs, cries, sleeps and stares at the ceiling. Everybody’s wearing everybody else’s shoes, which not everybody does, but I have done.”

David Byrne will kick off his journey to a world tour on September 14, touring North America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the UK in early 2026. 

