Jennifer Lopez feels betrayed as Ben Affleck used her to win Jennifer Garner back

After months of swirling rumors, Jennifer Lopez finally filed for divorce with Ben Affleck last month and the reason is reportedly none other than Affleck and his ex Jennifer Garner’s growing intimacy which convinced Lopez of their rekindling romance.
“Seeing the photos of them looking more like a couple than a pair of exes was the final straw for J. Lo, it was the push she needed to finally file for divorce,” an insider close to JLO told the Intouch Weekly.
They added, “She kept hoping that she and Ben might work things out, but he put in zero effort to fix things and only seemed interested in spending time with Jen and his kids.”
Affleck and Garner coparent their three Violet, Fin and Samuel, since parted ways in 2018.
“It was horrible for J. Lo, because she’s now left wondering if she was some sort of pawn that he used to try and win Jen back,” the insider shared.
They continued, “Throughout their marriage, he was always raving about Jen. like she was some sort of saint. J. Lo just had to accept it because he claimed there was nothing to be jealous of.”
“But it was a huge issue in their short marriage because any time they had a fight he’d go running to Jen,” the source exclaimed.
“She’s now predicting they’re going to get back together. It’s so painful and humiliating, she feels beyond betrayed,” the insider concluded.
Jennifer Garner has spotted with Ben Affleck several times as he navigates his tough divorce and now Jennifer Lopez is sure of their rekindling romance.