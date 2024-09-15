World

China issues 'red alert' as Shanghai braces for potentially strongest cyclone in decades

The arrival of Typhoon Bebinca coincides with the Mid-Autumn festival, a national holiday in China

  • by Web Desk
  • September 15, 2024
China issues 'red alert' as Shanghai braces for potentially strongest cyclone in decades

Shanghai is bracing for Typhoon Bebinca, which could be the strongest cyclone to hit the city since 1949.

Considering this, Shanghai has suspended transportation, recalled ships, and shut down popular tourist spots.

As per Reuters, some train services have also been suspended at Shanghai railway station, and trains between Shanghai and Shenzhen have been halted.

The Category 1 typhoon, with wind speeds of 144 kph (89 mph), was located 400 km southeast of Shanghai as of 5:00 p.m. Sunday and is expected to make landfall on the eastern coast after midnight on Monday.

On Sunday, the China Meteorological Administration issued a red alert warning of strong winds and heavy rain in eastern China.

The last powerful storm to hit Shanghai was Typhoon Gloria in 1949, which brought similar wind speeds.

Moreover, the arrival of Bebinca coincides with the Mid-Autumn festival, a national holiday celebrated in Chinese culture when many people travel and engage in outdoor activities.

Additionally, China’s Ministry of Water Resources has issued a Level-IV emergency response, the lowest level, for potential flooding in Shanghai and the provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Anhui.

