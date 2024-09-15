World

US announces ‘major’ aid to Bangladesh amid economic and political challenges

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took over as interim leader after PM Sheikh Hasina was removed

  • by Web Desk
  • September 15, 2024
Due to recent deadly unrest and shift in leadership, Bangladesh has been struggling with its economy and development.

Considering this, the United States has taken a major step to help Bangladesh navigate through this difficult time.

In recent updates, the US has announced an additional $202 million in aid to support Bangladesh’s economic and institutional development, as announced by a US delegation during their visit to Dhaka on Sunday, as per Reuters.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took over as interim leader after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was removed following violent protests.

USAID will provide the $202 million grant to improve governance, social development, and economic resilience.

This is in addition to a 2021 agreement where USAID pledged $954 million for the period from 2021 to 2026, of which $425 million has already been provided.

Yunus requested US support for rebuilding the country, reforming its judiciary, police, and financial systems, and recovering assets stolen by the previous administration.

Meanwhile, the US delegation expressed their willingness to assist with these reforms through financial and technical support.

The delegation met with key interim government officials and their discussions also covered economic reforms, investment opportunities, labor issues, the Rohingya crisis, and Yunus’s upcoming visit to the UN General Assembly in New York.

