Prince Harry steps in as Meghan Markle’s estranged dad battles health scare

Meghan Markle has received positive news, as her estranged father has reportedly been moved from the intensive care unit into a regular hospital room.
As reported by the Daily Mail, Thomas Markle, who had his left leg amputated below his knee last Wednesday to remove a blood clot, is recovering in a Philippines hospital.
His surgeon, Dr Neil Sanico, who spoke to the outlet with the patient's permission, noted, "The surgery was a success, and the wound is healing well. Mr Markle is making good progress. He has a long road to recovery ahead of him, but moving out of the ICU and into a regular room is a positive step."
The hopeful remark from Thomas' doctor came after it was reported that Meghan has "personally called" hospitals in an attempt to contact her estranged father.
Since her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, the Duchess of Sussex has had no contact with her father but has expressed her desire to contact him after his surgery.
Sources told The Telegraph Meghan has "personally called several hospitals", without success, to try to find her father, with her aides working on the belief he is a patient at a medical facility in Cebu, where he relocated to earlier this year.
It was previously also highlighted that Meghan has reached out to her father via email; however, it was later confirmed that Thomas no longer uses his email.
Markle became estranged from Meghan, who lived with him from the age of 11 to 18, after he posed for paparazzi pictures on the eve of her 2018 wedding.
He later suffered two heart attacks and was unable to walk her down the aisle at St George's Chapel.
Notably, Thomas Markle has never met his son-in-law, Prince Harry, or grandchildren, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.