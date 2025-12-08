King Charles, Camilla snub Princess Kate’s Christmas Carol service

As Royal Family gears for an exciting reunion at Sandringham for Christmas, King Charles’ trust has dropped an exciting surprise.
On Monday, December 8, the official Instagram account of the Royal Collection’s Trust – the charity dedicated for the upkeeping of prestigious regal items, released three old Christmas cards that were sent out by Royal Family in past years.
First in line was a Christmas card featuring a photo of George VI with his family – including the first royal corgi, Dookie.
The photo was clicked by by Marcus Adams in 1938. Underneath the photo each person has signed the card.
Next was a Christmas card sent out by Queen Elizabeth II – with a photo of her young son, Prince Charles.
While the third card featured the photo of Crown Prince Olav – the grandson of King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra.
He later became King Olav V, as per the description in the caption, the photo was captured by celebrated Norwegian photographer Anders Beer Wilse.
The card – released in 1917 was addressed to Queen Mary as ‘aunt May’.