Tom Cruise performed at Olympics closing ceremony for free under THIS condition

Tom Cruise, who never seizes to amaze people with his death-defying stunts in movies, has brought his latest stunts to Olympics closing ceremony in Parislast month.
However, Casey Wasserman, a president and chairperson of the LA28 committee for the forthcoming 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, revealed that Cruise offered his services for free. But there was one condition.
"The backstory is that we realized we were producing a 15-minute live TV show, and so I hired who I think is the best person in the world to do that,” Wasserman said, referring to producer Ben Winston, who first had the idea to bring Cruise in it.
Wasserman continued, “The best part of the story is we pitched on a Zoom, and the original idea was a person in the stadium as a stunt double.”
However, the things got wild when Cruise put in his one condition on which he would be doing the stunt.
"About five minutes into the presentation, [Cruise] goes, 'I'm in. But I'm only doing it if I get to do everything,'" Wasserman revealed.
However, Wasserman and Winston were not too excited as they knew that it would take many shooting days and rehearsals.
They thought this is never happening but, in the end, Cruise proved them wrong with his death-defying live performance at Olympic closing.