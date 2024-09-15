Prince Andrew ‘in no condition’ to leave Royal Lodge for Princess Beatrice

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • September 15, 2024
Prince Andrew is in no bountiful condition to leave his grand Royal Lodge to anyone at all, let alone daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

It’s because he signed a lease with the Crown Estate for this 30-bedroom property that will go on until 2078, which is only when it will fully become his.

Royal expert Gareth Russell told GBN, “In theory, had everything gone the way Prince Andrew had hoped, there would have been possibly two inheritance homes for his daughters.”

“But that’s highly unlikely. Maybe Mayfair is the alternative inheritance home, given that Royal Lodge might not be Prince Andrew’s for the remainder of his life,” he added.

This suggestion however conflicts with what estate agent Robin Edwards previously said about the mansion’s fate.

He had propose that the Duke of York can pass on his home’s lease to ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice, or Princess Eugenie – thus meaning that it can be inherited by either of them.

The property dealer disclosed this information after having read the leasehold agreement from the National Audit Office (NAO).

What Prince Andrew and King Charles ultimately decide will only come out in the future.

Royal News

King Charles ‘steals the cake’ on Prince Harry’s birthday
Meghan Markle gives SPECIAL gift to Prince Harry on his 40th birthday
Princess Anne channels daughter Zara Tindall's grace during major event
Prince Harry, Prince William ‘celebrated major milestone’ birthday together
Royal Family finally celebrates Prince Harry's 40th birthday amid ‘fallout’
Prince William, Kate entrusted James Middleton over Harry for major task
Kate Middleton's new video makes Meghan Markle 'move on' from Royal rift
Prince William makes unexpected private visit to satisfy recent craving
Prince Harry insists on ‘always loving’ UK despite soaring unpopularity
Meghan Markle’s ‘noisy tantrums, angry emails’ leaked in Hollywood report
Prince Andrew feels helpless to take big decisions for Eugenie, Beatrice
King Charles prepares big surprise for Prince Harry's 40th birthday