Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez revive romance with ‘intensely’ besotted reunion

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had quite a lovey-shovey reunion on Saturday as the case for their divorce filing hangs in the middle.
As per Page Six, the estranged duo was seen grabbing brunch together at a classy restaurant situated in California, where their kids had tagged along as well.
One eyewitness said, “Ben Affleck and JLo are currently at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel, holding hands and kissing. The kids are with them, but at a separate table.”
The couple’s lip-locks were packed with great enamour as they couldn’t keep hands off of each other.
And this can be noted from the fact that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were photographed having “an intense conversation in a car parked outside the building” on the same day.
These two stars getting back together after a long time was seemingly full of confrontations as well as a fierce showdown of revived romance.
It however can’t be said whether they have hit it off again, but Jennifer Lopez was reportedly wearing her “engagement ring on her pinky finger” and another one on her wedding finger.
At one point, Ben Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner appeared to pick their children up, leaving him all alone with the popstar.