Tony Hale hints at ‘new’ emotion for potential ‘Inside Out 3’

Tony Hale lent his voice for the emotion of ‘fear’ in ‘Inside Out 2’ released on June 14, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 15, 2024
Tony Hale is teasing his ideas for new emotion for the possible sequel to the hit animated movie Inside Out!

During his appearance at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, the American actor and comedian opened up about his ideas for the possible third sequel of the blockbuster animated film.

Hale, who lent his voice for the emotion of fear in the second sequel of Inside Out, proposed his idea for the new emotion that is also somewhat linked to “fear.”

“Just even the difference between fear and anxiety was that fear was a reaction to something that is actually there. And anxiety is a response to something that could be there or is not there,” said the actor.

Teasing the introduction of new emotion, Hale said, “What if?”

The Toy Story 4 voice artist talked about his own experience with the concept of “What if?” that included his 18-year-old daughter.

"I mean, my daughter's 18 years old, and, you know, you're constantly trying not to live in the 'what if?'“ said the actor.

He continued to express that he has lived in so many “narratives” in his head as a parent; however, this question, or this emotion, is something that “has never happened, but man, it feels like they're happening or that it could happen."

