Royal

Prince William, Prince Harry’s recent ‘reconciliation meeting’ wasn’t fruitful

Prince William, Prince Harry were brought together for ‘reunion’ by King Charles and dear aunt

  • by Web Desk
  • September 15, 2024


Prince William and Prince Harry were said to have been brought together for “reconciliation talks” on September 12, but now it has been revealed that the meeting wasn’t fruitful.

According to Mirror, the two brothers didn’t engage with each other at all, refusing to initiate conversation between them.

These non-speaking terms apply to them today as well with a source informing that Prince William didn’t call Prince Harry on his birthday despite extending him a wish online.

An insider said, “What a difference the years have brought. When Harry turned 30, it looked like nothing could come between him and his brother. But now, Prince William and Prince Harry don’t even speak.”

“They always celebrated major milestones together but there will be no transatlantic call between the two on Prince Harry’s big day,” the individual added.

It was just three days back that the Duke of Sussex came face-to-face with his estranged elder brother at their uncle’s memorial service.

Their reunion was said to be pushed by King Charles, who pulled out of the event last minute, prompting Prince William to go on his behalf instead.

Aunt Lady Sarah McCorquodale was reportedly playing a key role in trying to end the siblings’ feud, too, but it seems that the brawl will be running much longer.

Royal News

