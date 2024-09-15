Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian's son Tatum looks just like uncle Rob in new photo

Khloé Kardashian welcomed son, Tatum, via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson

  • September 15, 2024
Khloé Kardashian shared adorable picture with son Tatum and fans couldn’t stop but notice his striking resemblance to uncle Rob Kardashian.

The Kardashian star took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a cherished selfie with Tatum.

In picture, the mother-son duo could be seen sitting on front seat of car, donning black outfits.

Khloé looked as usual stunning in her sleek hair and nude makeup look striking a pose to the camera, while Tatum was dressed in cute black tee, however it was his cute curly hair which stole the spotlight.

Alongside the photo, she penned, “Mommy’s Boy forever.”


Soon after Khloé posted the photo, fans flooded the comment section with spotting uncanny similarity between Tatum and Rob.

One fan wrote, “Mini Rob.”

While another noted, “Little Robert.”

“Uncle Rob twin. He is so handsome.” penned the third.

The fourth exclaimed, “Tatum is Rob’s twin.”

Meanwhile the fifth gushed, “he’s growing up so much omg.”

“Omg his little face is too cuteee,” the sixth noted.

Khloé Kardashian welcomed son, Tatum, via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance hits pages in Kelce Brothers' kids book
Dave Grohl accuses wife Jordyn Blum of cheating on him with tennis coach
Jennifer Lopez called ‘man eater’ by first husband Ojani Noa
Lily Collins breaks silence on Emily’s ‘break down’ in ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4
Beyoncé’s CMA snub ignites explosive fan outrage
Tony Hale hints at ‘new’ emotion for potential ‘Inside Out 3’
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on North West's Dyslexia and her parenting struggles
Tom Cruise performed at Olympics closing ceremony for free under THIS condition
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez revive romance with ‘intensely’ besotted reunion
Jennifer Lopez feels betrayed as Ben Affleck used her to win Jennifer Garner back
Jess Glynne and girlfriend Alex Scott grab all attention with power couple move
Jennifer Lopez celebrates BIG milestone after Ben Affleck family outing