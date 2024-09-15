Khloé Kardashian's son Tatum looks just like uncle Rob in new photo

Khloé Kardashian shared adorable picture with son Tatum and fans couldn’t stop but notice his striking resemblance to uncle Rob Kardashian.
The Kardashian star took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a cherished selfie with Tatum.
In picture, the mother-son duo could be seen sitting on front seat of car, donning black outfits.
Khloé looked as usual stunning in her sleek hair and nude makeup look striking a pose to the camera, while Tatum was dressed in cute black tee, however it was his cute curly hair which stole the spotlight.
Alongside the photo, she penned, “Mommy’s Boy forever.”
Soon after Khloé posted the photo, fans flooded the comment section with spotting uncanny similarity between Tatum and Rob.
One fan wrote, “Mini Rob.”
While another noted, “Little Robert.”
“Uncle Rob twin. He is so handsome.” penned the third.
The fourth exclaimed, “Tatum is Rob’s twin.”
Meanwhile the fifth gushed, “he’s growing up so much omg.”
“Omg his little face is too cuteee,” the sixth noted.
Khloé Kardashian welcomed son, Tatum, via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson.