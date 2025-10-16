Entertainment

Diane Keaton’s shocking cause of death finally unveiled days after passing

The Oscar-winning actress breathed her last over the weekend at the age of 79

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

Diane Keaton’s shocking cause of death has been revealed.

The Oscar-winning actress left her loved ones and the entertainment industry mourning over the weekend, when her family announced the tragic news of her death.

Speaking to PEOPLE on Wednesday, October 15, Diane Keaton’s family finally revealed her cause of death, sharing that she died of pneumonia.

In a statement released by the Father of the Bride actress’s family, they expressed gratitude to all those who sent heartfelt messages and support after Keaton’s passing.

"The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11," stated the statement.

Sharing about the late actress’s passion, they penned, "She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her."

According to a friend of Diane Keaton who spoke to the outlet previously, the Annie Hall star’s health “declined very suddenly,” which was heartbreaking for her pals and family.

"In her final months, she was surrounded only by her closest family, who chose to keep things very private. Even longtime friends weren’t fully aware of what was happening," the insider added.

Diane Keaton, who passed away on October 11, showcased her outstanding acting skills through a diverse range of roles and characters in several movies, including The Godfather, Father of the Bride, Annie Hall, Something’s Gotta Give, and The First Wives Club.

