Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston’s hypnotist beau Jim Curtis brings out her peaceful side: Report

The 'Friends' alum has found peace and balance with new boyfriend Jim Curtis

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


Jennifer Aniston has reportedly found a new sense of peace and confidence in her life amid her relationship with a free-spirited hypnotist Jim Curtis.

As per Radar Online, a source shared that the Friends alum has found peace and balance with new boyfriend whose “hippie-style spirituality” has brought calm to her life.

The source revealed that Curtis’ grounded energy has helped Aniston to slow down and find a deeper sense of security after years in the spotlight.

One close friend said, "Jen's always been someone who never slows down, constantly balancing work, friendships, and self-growth.”

The source went on to say, “But Jim brings this peaceful, grounded vibe that's really shifted her rhythm. He's encouraged her to reconnect with herself on a deeper level – she's been meditating regularly, doing breathwork, and exploring visualization with him. She says she's never felt this balanced before."

According to the tipster, the couple’s shared passion for wellness and mindful living has created a deep bond, and Aniston felt emotionally and spiritually safe with Curtis.

Another insider close to Aniston said, "Jim's mindset fits perfectly with where Jen is these days.

They added, "She's been through all the Hollywood chaos and heartbreak, and now she's craving calm and authenticity. He's not interested in fame or flashiness. He's into things like the universe, energy, and setting intentions – the kind of spiritual ideas Jen's always connected with but never really shared with a partner before."

The insider mentioned that The Morning Show star's friends also adore Curtis, praising his warmth and calming presence, and believe he’s shown her that love can be simple, spiritual, and secure.

To note, Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis first publicly confirmed their relationship in July 2025 after they were seen vacationing together in Mallorca.

You Might Like:

Diane Keaton’s shocking cause of death finally unveiled days after passing

Diane Keaton’s shocking cause of death finally unveiled days after passing
The Oscar-winning actress breathed her last over the weekend at the age of 79

‘South Park’ returns with season 28 after abrupt three-week hiatus

‘South Park’ returns with season 28 after abrupt three-week hiatus
‘South Park’ opened season 28 with viral ‘6-7’ TikTok meme and Peter Thiel drama

Gigi Hadid dazzles in two striking looks at 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Gigi Hadid dazzles in two striking looks at 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
The 30-year-old model turned heads with her show-stopping appearance at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Shakira sparks wild frenzy as she announces two new ‘intimate’ shows

Shakira sparks wild frenzy as she announces two new ‘intimate’ shows
The ‘Waka Waka’ crooner surprises fans by announcing two special concerts amid her ongoing LMYNL world tour

Bella Hadid shines in Victoria’s Secret comeback after battling health issues

Bella Hadid shines in Victoria’s Secret comeback after battling health issues
Bella Hadid took the stage with her glamorous walk at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show's runway

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to face harsh prison conditions after 50-month sentence

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to face harsh prison conditions after 50-month sentence
The U.S. District Court's judge, Arun Subramanian, announced Sean 'Diddy' Combs 50-month sentence earlier this month

Selena Gomez admits she broke down after marrying Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez admits she broke down after marrying Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez makes jaw-dropping confession about wedding with Benny Blanco

Victoria Beckham addresses feud rumors with eldest son Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham addresses feud rumors with eldest son Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have been estranged with eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham since May this year

Jennifer Lopez regrets Ben Affleck relationship: ‘I made mistakes'

Jennifer Lopez regrets Ben Affleck relationship: ‘I made mistakes'
Jennifer Lopez admits her 'personal life has suffered at times' becuase of 'fame'

'House of the Dragon 3' gears up for release as production wraps filming

'House of the Dragon 3' gears up for release as production wraps filming
HBO's popular television series, 'House of the Dragon,' season 3 moves one step closer to its release

Kim Kardashian opens up about luxury glam as she publicly slams Kanye West

Kim Kardashian opens up about luxury glam as she publicly slams Kanye West
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian parted ways in 2022 after spending nearly nine years together

Tessa Thompson reveals Chris Hemsworth's playful side on 'Hedda' set

Tessa Thompson reveals Chris Hemsworth's playful side on 'Hedda' set
Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson's upcoming movie, 'Hedda,' will premiere in October this year