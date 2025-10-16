Jennifer Aniston’s hypnotist beau Jim Curtis brings out her peaceful side: Report

Jennifer Aniston has reportedly found a new sense of peace and confidence in her life amid her relationship with a free-spirited hypnotist Jim Curtis.
As per Radar Online, a source shared that the Friends alum has found peace and balance with new boyfriend whose “hippie-style spirituality” has brought calm to her life.
The source revealed that Curtis’ grounded energy has helped Aniston to slow down and find a deeper sense of security after years in the spotlight.
One close friend said, "Jen's always been someone who never slows down, constantly balancing work, friendships, and self-growth.”
The source went on to say, “But Jim brings this peaceful, grounded vibe that's really shifted her rhythm. He's encouraged her to reconnect with herself on a deeper level – she's been meditating regularly, doing breathwork, and exploring visualization with him. She says she's never felt this balanced before."
According to the tipster, the couple’s shared passion for wellness and mindful living has created a deep bond, and Aniston felt emotionally and spiritually safe with Curtis.
Another insider close to Aniston said, "Jim's mindset fits perfectly with where Jen is these days.
They added, "She's been through all the Hollywood chaos and heartbreak, and now she's craving calm and authenticity. He's not interested in fame or flashiness. He's into things like the universe, energy, and setting intentions – the kind of spiritual ideas Jen's always connected with but never really shared with a partner before."
The insider mentioned that The Morning Show star's friends also adore Curtis, praising his warmth and calming presence, and believe he’s shown her that love can be simple, spiritual, and secure.
To note, Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis first publicly confirmed their relationship in July 2025 after they were seen vacationing together in Mallorca.