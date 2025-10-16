Dolly Parton celebrates major milestone in high spirits after health scare

Dolly Parton is all fit and celebrating!
Days after addressing speculation and concerns over her health, the 79-year-old American singer marked a major career milestone with a joyful post.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, October 15, the 9 to 5 hitmaker celebrated her smash hit track Jolene’s big milestone, sharing that it’s been 52 years since its release.
Jolene, debuted on October 15, 1973, is the title track from Dolly’s 13th studio album, which was released on February 4, 1974.
“52 years of ‘Jolene!’” she captioned.
The caption was accompanied by a throwback video featuring the legendary singer rocking the stage with her power-packed performance on the hit song.
It is worth mentioning that Jolene is based on a real red-haired woman who flirted with Dolly Parton’s husband at a bank after they got married.
In the song, the singer begs Jolene not to take her man, saying she couldn’t love anyone else if she lost him.
Speaking to NPR in 2008, the Oscar-winner revealed, "She got this terrible crush on my husband. And he just loved going to the bank because she paid him so much attention. It was kinda like a running joke between us — when I was saying, 'Hell, you're spending a lot of time at the bank. I don't believe we've got that kind of money.' So it's really an innocent song all around, but sounds like a dreadful one.”
"[The] song was loosely based on a little bit of truth. I wrote that years ago when my husband… was spending a little more time with Jolene than I thought he should be,” Dolly told The Independent during the 2014 Glastonbury Festival.
Dolly Parton’s major milestone comes after her sister Freida Estelle Parton sparked concerns among the iconic singer’s fans by asking them to pray for her.
However, Dolly soon addressed the concerns on social media, sharing that she is doing well.