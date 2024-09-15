Dave Grohl accuses wife Jordyn Blum of cheating on him with tennis coach

Dave Grohl quite recently confessed to be fathering a child outside of his 21-year-old marriage with Jordyn Blum by cheating on her.
But many days before that, he allegedly accused his wife of running her own “flirty” love affair with tennis coach Christopher Crabb.
A source told Daily Mail, “Dave Grohl has been jealous for ages about Jordyn Blum’s hot tennis coach. They’ve had arguments about him.”
“He thinks they’ve flirted. Jordyn Blum has told him he’s crazy to even think that. But Dave Grohl has persisted,” the individual added.
Despite his spouse dismissing those absurd claims, the Foo Fighter vocalist reportedly remained grudging about her meetings with Christopher Crabb.
The insider has suggested that this was seemingly a tactic to “shift attention away from his own infidelity.”
“She gets coaching at least three times a week near the family home. She now believes that Dave Grohl has been trying to detract from his own indiscretions by accusing her,” the person explained.
The source further mentioned that there has never been any romantic development between Jordyn Blum and Christopher Crabb, and that they only play tennis together.