Dave Grohl accuses wife Jordyn Blum of cheating on him with tennis coach

Dave Grohl suspects wife of pursuing ‘flirty relationship’ with coach amid his own infidelity controversy

  • by Web Desk
  • September 15, 2024
Dave Grohl quite recently confessed to be fathering a child outside of his 21-year-old marriage with Jordyn Blum by cheating on her.

But many days before that, he allegedly accused his wife of running her own “flirty” love affair with tennis coach Christopher Crabb.

A source told Daily Mail, “Dave Grohl has been jealous for ages about Jordyn Blum’s hot tennis coach. They’ve had arguments about him.”

“He thinks they’ve flirted. Jordyn Blum has told him he’s crazy to even think that. But Dave Grohl has persisted,” the individual added.

Despite his spouse dismissing those absurd claims, the Foo Fighter vocalist reportedly remained grudging about her meetings with Christopher Crabb.

The insider has suggested that this was seemingly a tactic to “shift attention away from his own infidelity.”

“She gets coaching at least three times a week near the family home. She now believes that Dave Grohl has been trying to detract from his own indiscretions by accusing her,” the person explained.

The source further mentioned that there has never been any romantic development between Jordyn Blum and Christopher Crabb, and that they only play tennis together.

Entertainment News

Khloé Kardashian's son Tatum looks just like uncle Rob in new photo
Jennifer Lopez called ‘man eater’ by first husband Ojani Noa
Lily Collins breaks silence on Emily’s ‘break down’ in ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4
Beyoncé’s CMA snub ignites explosive fan outrage
Tony Hale hints at ‘new’ emotion for potential ‘Inside Out 3’
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on North West's Dyslexia and her parenting struggles
Tom Cruise performed at Olympics closing ceremony for free under THIS condition
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez revive romance with ‘intensely’ besotted reunion
Jennifer Lopez feels betrayed as Ben Affleck used her to win Jennifer Garner back
Jess Glynne and girlfriend Alex Scott grab all attention with power couple move
Jennifer Lopez celebrates BIG milestone after Ben Affleck family outing
Tommy Cash leaves music industry mourning at age 84