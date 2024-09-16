Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son arrested again for harassing ex-girlfriend

Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son Marius Borg Høiby was arrested yesterday for reportedly violating a restraining order that protects his ex-girlfriend against him.
This was the second time that he was taken into custody after having been previously detained on August 4, 2024, on charges of “physically and psychologically” assaulting the same girl in an apartment.
Spanish news agency EFE informed that the Oslo Police department has confirmed locking up Marius Borg Høiby, followed by releasing him with more charges.
The reason was that he allegedly tried contacting the victim again from a hidden cell phone number in a bid to pass through the restraining order secretly.
Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son has denied attempting communication with his ex-girlfriend, while his lawyer Øyvind Bratlien maintained the same stance.
He told EFE of not “experiencing or hearing of an arrest with such a weak factual and legal basis” in his 17 years of career as a criminal defence lawyer.
Following his first instance of being taken to the jail, Marius Borg Høiby issued a statement through his other lawyer for deeply apologizing to the victim.
This time, however, there’s no word from Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s family.