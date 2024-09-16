Entertainment

Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium with special guest

  • by Web Desk
  • September 16, 2024
Taylor Swift is back to cheer on her boyfriend and the Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce!

During Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals match at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 15, the Love Story singer was seen arriving at the game to support the NFL star.

This marks her second Chiefs game appearance this season, following her presence at the NFL season-opening game on September 5.

Swift was spotted entering in Arrowhead Stadium donning an oversized Chiefs T-shirt, styled with thigh-high black boots and a black bag.

The songwriter completed her stylish look with two gold chains, and her signature bangs complementing her red lips.

Swift also brought special company to the game, who is none other than her mom, Andrea Swift.

Meanwhile Swift’s close pal and musician, Danielle Haim also accompanied her.

Taylor Swift is currently on break from her Eras tours and spending quality time with Travis Kelce.

Last week the couple made multiple PDA filled public appearance together including a friend’s wedding on September, 7.

Following the wedding, the duo attended the U.S. Open men’s championship game.

