Jennifer Aniston glitters in sparkling strapless gown at 2024 Emmys: SEE

‘The Morning Show’ star was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in Drama Series at the 2024 Emmy Awards

  by Web Desk
  September 16, 2024
Jennifer Aniston is adding a splash of glittery glamour at the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet!

On Sunday, September 15, the iconic Friends star omitted the signature dark dresses at the award night and chose to illuminate the red carpet with her glittery silver strapless gown.

With her opened blonde hair flowing freely with the breeze, the actress added sparkle to her look with a diamond and platinum Tiffany & Co. ring, along with matching earrings and a bracelet.

Her gown was from Oscar de la Renta, which is renowned for women’s evening wear and has served as a staple in many celebrities’ wardrobes. As for the sandals, Aniston went for Jimmy Choo’s luxury accessories brand.

The Murder Mystery actress was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, where she competed against her The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon.

Making her red carpet appearance, the actress heaped praise for Witherspoon and said, “She’s like a sister. Obviously, we love to collaborate; it’s like secondhand when we speak to each other. We’re on the same page. We have an exquisite group of producers. We’re really lucky. We really have lucked out.”

Besides Aniston and Withersppon, Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age), Maya Erskine (Mr. & Mrs. Smith), Anna Sawai (Shōgun), and Imelda Staunton (The Crown) are also nominated in the same category.

