Mawra Hocane steps out for sushi date 

Mawra Hocane was spotted out and about to fulfill her taste buds with the sushilicious flavors in the capital city!
Taking to her Instagram space on Sunday, the Neem starlet shared a glimpse from the outing.
The first image featured Hocane flashing a bright smile while her pretty pink manicured nails did the talking.
Next the starlet posted a snapshot of the table laden with sushi as the breathtaking view of the mountains showed in the backdrop.
She then later dropped a photo of the delicious chocolate mousse she savored post her fulfilling sushi treat.
" Sundar or Sushiiii," the Nauroz starlet captioned her sushi-filled carousel.
To note, Hocane's carousel proved she is back to her hometown after making fond memories with her family in Sydney, Australia.
Hocane welcomed birthday month with a smile and some low-key celebrations with her parents.
On the work front, a sequel to Mawra Hocane's film Sanam Teri Kasam is reportedly in the works.