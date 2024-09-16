Entertainment

Emmy Awards 2024: See all the WINNERS here

The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards were hosted in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15, 2024

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards marked a truly glamorous star-studded affair with many young and first-time nominee clinching their historic wins.

Hosted by the father-and-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, the event was first presented by Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin on Sunday, September 15.

Shōgun triumphed with 25 nominations in the drama series awards, The Bear excelled in comedy series section. Meanwhile, Baby Reindeer made a splash in the limited series category.

Complete Winner List of 2024 Emmy Awards

Here’s a look at the list of all the outstanding winners of the night.

Outstanding Drama Series

• The Crown

• Fallout

• The Gilded Age

• The Morning Show

• Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

• Slow Horses

• 3 Body Problem

Outstanding Comedy Series

• Abbott Elementary

• The Bear

• Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

• Only Murders in the Building

• Palm Royale

• Reservation Dogs

• What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

• Idris Elba, Hijack

• Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

• Walton Goggins, Fallout

• Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

• Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

• Dominic West, The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

• Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

• Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

• Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

• Anna Sawai, Shōgun

• Imelda Staunton, The Crown

• Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

• Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

• Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

• Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

• Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

• Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

• D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

• Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

• Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

• Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

• Maya Rudolph, Loot

• Jean Smart, Hacks

• Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

• Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

• Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

• Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

• Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

• Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

• Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

• Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

• Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

• Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

• Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

• Greta Lee, The Morning Show

• Lesley Manville, The Crown

• Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

• Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

• Lionel Boyce, The Bear

• Paul W. Downs, Hacks

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

• Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

• Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

• Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

• Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

• Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

• Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

• Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

• Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

• Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

• Baby Reindeer

• Fargo

• Lessons in Chemistry

• Ripley

• True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

• Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

• Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

• Jon Hamm, Fargo

• Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

• Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

• Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

• Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

• Juno Temple, Fargo

• Sofia Vergara, Griselda

• Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

• Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

• Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

• Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

• John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

• Lamorne Morris, Fargo

• Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

• Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

• Dakota Fanning, Ripley

• Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

• Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

• Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

• Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

• Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

• Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

• Néstor Carbonell, Shōgun

• Paul Dano, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

• Tracy Letts, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

• Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses

• John Turturro, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

• Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

• Claire Foy, The Crown

• Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

• Sarah Paulson, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

• Parker Posey, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

• Olivia Colman, The Bear

• Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

• Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

• Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building

• Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

• Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

• Jon Bernthal, The Bear

• Matthew Broderick, Only Murders in the Building

• Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live

• Christopher Lloyd, Hacks

• Bob Odenkirk, The Bear

• Will Poulter, The Bear

Outstanding Television Movie

• Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

• Quiz Lady

• Red, White & Royal Blue

• Scoop

• Unfrosted

Outstanding Competition Program

• The Amazing Race

• RuPaul's Drag Race

• Top Chef

• The Traitors

• The Voice

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

• RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race

• Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, and Robert Herjavec, Shark Tank

• Alan Cumming, The Traitors

• Kristen Kish, Top Chef

• Jeff Probst, Survivor

Outstanding Host for a Game Show

• Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

• Ken Jennings, Jeopardy

• Keke Palmer, Password

• Jane Lynch, Weakest Link

• Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Outstanding Talk Series

• The Daily Show

• Jimmy Kimmel Live!

• Late Night With Seth Meyers

• The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

• Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

• Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

• 66th Grammy Awards

• 76th Annual Tony Awards

• The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Starring Usher

• The Greatest Roast

• of All Time: Tom Brady

• The 95th Academy Awards

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

• Billy Joel: The 100th - Live At Madison Square Garden

• Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

• Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic

• Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die

• Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

• Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson

• The Bear, Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo

• Girls5eva, Meredith Cardino, Sam Means

• Hacks, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky

• The Other Two, Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider

• What We Do in the Shadows, Jake Bender, Zach Dunn

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

• The Crown, Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare

• Fallout, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner

• Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover

• Shōgun, Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks (for episode “Anjin”)

• Shōgun, Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks (for episode “Crimson Sky”)

• Slow Horses, Will Smith

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

• Baby Reindeer, Richard Gadd

• Black Mirror, Charlie Brooker

• Fargo, Noah Hawley

• Fellow Travelers, Ron Nyswaner

• Ripley, Steven Zaillian

• True Detective: Night Country, Issa López

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

• Alex Edelman: Just For Us

• Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees

• John Early: Now More Than Ever

• Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man And The Pool

• The Oscars

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

• Abbott Elementary, Randall Einhorn

• The Bear, Christopher Storer (for episode “Fishes”)

• The Bear, Ramy Youssef (for episode “Honeydew”)

• The Gentlemen, Guy Ritchie

• Hacks, Lucia Aniello

• The Mrs. Pat Show, Mary Lou Belli

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

• The Crown, Stephen Daldry

• The Morning Show, Mimi Ledger

• Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Hiro Murai

• Shōgun, Frederick E.O. Toye

• Slow Horses, Saul Metzstein

• Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Sally Richardson-Whitfield

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie

• Baby Reindeer, Weronika Tofilska

• Fargo, Noah Hawley

• Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, Gus Van Sant

• Lessons in Chemistry, Millicent Shelton

• Ripley, Steven Zaillian

• True Detective: Night Country, Issa López

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

• Conan O'Brien Must Go

• Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.

• How to With John Wilson

• My Next Guest With David Letterman and John Mulaney

• The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy

