Kubra Khan recalls her experience working with Atif Aslam in 'Sang-e-Mah'

Kubra Khan showers praise on her 'Sang-e-Mah' co-star Atif Aslam

  • by Web Desk
  • September 16, 2024
Kubra Khan lauds singer and fellow actor Atif Aslam's down-to-earth personality during a Fundraising charity event in the UK. 

In a viral video from a fundraising fan meet and greet, the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay star had nothing but sweet words for the Kuch Is Tarah crooner. 

" About Atif I have a lot to say but the one thing I noticed on the sets of Sang-e-Mah was that he has such a beautiful soul," Kubra said. 


She continued, " He knew each spot point and knew the name of every system on sets. He took care of everybody and thanked people in every way possible." 

" He is just such a kind person generally speaking that you couldn't expect that Atif Aslam and then there is Atif. When you are with him on sets he is just Atif, a normal human being and a perfect person." 

A fan then asked Kubra, " On set if you were bored would he sing?" 

To this, the Abhi star heartily responded, " No! but it would have been amazing." 

The star is currently living her best moments in the UK where she joined a slew of other female actors like Ayeza Khan and the Sabaat star Sarah Khan for a fan interaction session. 

On the personal front, Kubra Khan has been speculated to be dating actor Gohar Rasheed for a while now. 

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth unveil first photos from their tradiational South Indian wedding
Maya Ali ticks off another ‘bucket list’ item in latest escapade
Mawra Hocane steps out for sushi date
Akshay Kumar celebrates son Aarav’s 21st birthday with sweet note
Shah Rukh Khan’s top 3 movies that turn love into pure magic
Ayeza Khan dazzles in beige saree for a meet and greet night
Bilal Ashraf spends 'rewarding' moments with cancer patients
Hania Aamir enjoys a delightful trip to Murree
'Jigra': Alia Bhatt drops teaser of Dilijit Dosanjh and her song 'Chal Kudiye'
Mahira Khan shares throwback blissful moment with newborn son Azlan
New mom Deepika Padukone takes baby girl home a week after delivery
Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri laugh out loud in new reel: Watch