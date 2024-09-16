Kubra Khan recalls her experience working with Atif Aslam in 'Sang-e-Mah'

Kubra Khan lauds singer and fellow actor Atif Aslam's down-to-earth personality during a Fundraising charity event in the UK.
In a viral video from a fundraising fan meet and greet, the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay star had nothing but sweet words for the Kuch Is Tarah crooner.
" About Atif I have a lot to say but the one thing I noticed on the sets of Sang-e-Mah was that he has such a beautiful soul," Kubra said.
She continued, " He knew each spot point and knew the name of every system on sets. He took care of everybody and thanked people in every way possible."
" He is just such a kind person generally speaking that you couldn't expect that Atif Aslam and then there is Atif. When you are with him on sets he is just Atif, a normal human being and a perfect person."
A fan then asked Kubra, " On set if you were bored would he sing?"
To this, the Abhi star heartily responded, " No! but it would have been amazing."
The star is currently living her best moments in the UK where she joined a slew of other female actors like Ayeza Khan and the Sabaat star Sarah Khan for a fan interaction session.
On the personal front, Kubra Khan has been speculated to be dating actor Gohar Rasheed for a while now.