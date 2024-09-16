Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth unveil first photos from their traditional South Indian wedding

Aditi Rao Hydari and her long time beau Siddharth have officially tied the knot in a vintage setup!
On Instagram this Monday, the Heeramandi starlet shared a bunch of fresh photos from their wedding photoshoot where elegance, tradition and love took center stage.
The images saw them posing like an old-school couple, using books as aesthetics in the background.
"You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars…
To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up…
To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu.
Big Thank you to our dearest humans who were with us with their love and artistry. Grateful and beyond," the star captioned her wedding carousel with heartwarming words.
In the first set of photos the power couple dressed in coordinated beige and gold ensemble for their D-Day.
To note, Aditi's bridal look was understated yet classic with traditional temple jewelry, simple makeup and fresh flowers adorning her hair.
Next in another click family members, including Aditi's mentor Leela Samson was seen sharing a tender moment with the newlyweds.
Adito later delighted fans with another such collection of snaps taken in a rustic setting, posing amidst a bookshelf and an old-fashioned clock.
For the unversed, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's love story began on the sets of their 2021 film Maha Samudram.
After dating for a few years, they got engaged earlier this year in March and are now married.