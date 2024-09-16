Royal

Prince William reveals Prince Harry’s fate when he becomes king

Prince William has shown how brother Prince Harry will be treated when he ascends the British throne

  • by Web Desk
  • September 16, 2024


Prince William has revealed the kind of treatment that Prince Harry shall get from him when he becomes the next king of Britain.

As per Express UK, the Prince of Wales acknowledging his younger brother’s 40th birthday yesterday with a public message shows a “sense of distant respect.”

Sources however reported that he didn’t personally call the Duke of Sussex to wish him, but the social media post is still a form of an olive branch.

Regardless of Prince William reaching out to Prince Harry like this, royal experts say that the chance of a reconciliation between them remains highly unlikely.

The Duke of Sussex has no plans for returning to the UK, and so he will be expectedly living a life away in America, far from his elder siblings’ royal business in their home country.

This means that Prince William shall be treating Prince Harry exactly how father King Charles does as the Monarch of the British throne – “with distant respect and at more than arm’s length.”

It’s anyhow not known whether the Duke of Sussex will be allowed to attend his coronation ceremony.

And Kate Middleton’s relations with him are said to be just as strained.

