Maya Ali ticks off another ‘bucket list’ item in latest escapade

Maya Ali is crossing off one more item from her “bucket list!”
Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, September 15, the Mann Mayal actress dropped a carousel of photos from her incredible UK getaway with model Libah Ghauri.
Along with the long string of dreamy snaps, the actress penned a caption noting, “Another thing ticked off my bucket list with my desi girl, @libahghauri.”
Spending her time in the breathtaking sunflower field of Garson Farm in Surrey, Maya was captured enjoying her vacation. The actress was wearing a white hoodie that had “California” written on it along with a picture of two cherries.
The Parey Hut Love actress went minimal with the jewellery and accessorised her look with a stylish silver watch and some rings along with chic black sunglasses, with a maroon bag added to complete the look.
As for the hair, she opted for wavy-styled open hair.
"OMG, I love these,” commented Ghauri on the post.
Among the ardent fans of the actress, one penned, “Enjoy life and embrace the moments that bring you joy, MY GIRL!”
Meanwhile, another added, “Hello Sadaf,” referencing Maya’s upcoming TV drama Sunn Mere Dil.
On the work front, Maya Ali is soon going to share screen with actor Wahaj Ali for upcoming Har Pal Geo drama Sunn Mere Dil.