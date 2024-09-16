Trending

Ayeza Khan bids heartwarming goodbye to London fans 'until next time'

Ayeza Khan departs London for Manchester, her next meet and greet tour stop

  • by Web Desk
  • September 16, 2024
Ayeza Khan bids heartwarming goodbye to London fans until next time
Ayeza Khan bids heartwarming goodbye to London fans 'until next time' 

Ayeza Khan felt stirring nostalgia after wrapping up her fan meet and greet in London! 

Khan's next destination as part of the fundraising event happens to be Manchester as she is all eager to meet another throng of crowds gathered. 

In an Instagram post shared on Monday, the Tum Kon Piya star shared a bunch of pictures from the hotel post wrapping up the star-studded night. 

 "It was great to be back. As I said before. You guys will always have a special place in my heart. Until next time, London. 

Next Stop... Manchester." 


Wearing a blood red shimmery lehenga for the night, Khan had her fashion game on point. 

She opted to tie her hair in a long ponytail for the event with her silver statement necklace adding class. 

To complement her look, the Adhoori Aurat starlet carried a shiny red clutch bag. 

Her maroon manicured nails added more appeal and went perfectly with her OOTN. 

Khan, who touched down in London for a fundraising meet and greet, proved the city has her heart in many ways. 

Prior to this, Ayeza Khan rocked a golden saree to mark first night of the meet and greet. 

Ayeza Khan bids heartwarming goodbye to London fans 'until next time'

Ayeza Khan bids heartwarming goodbye to London fans 'until next time'

Nicki Minaj announces new album 'Pink Friday 3’ after one-year hiatus

Nicki Minaj announces new album 'Pink Friday 3’ after one-year hiatus
Huw Edwards to be sentenced for obscene child images today

Huw Edwards to be sentenced for obscene child images today
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill

Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill

Trending News

Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth unveil first photos from their traditional South Indian wedding
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Maya Ali ticks off another ‘bucket list’ item in latest escapade
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Kubra Khan recalls her experience working with Atif Aslam in 'Sang-e-Mah'
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Mawra Hocane steps out for sushi date
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Akshay Kumar celebrates son Aarav’s 21st birthday with sweet note
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Shah Rukh Khan’s top 3 movies that turn love into pure magic
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Ayeza Khan dazzles in beige saree for a meet and greet night
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Bilal Ashraf spends 'rewarding' moments with cancer patients
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Hania Aamir enjoys a delightful trip to Murree
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
'Jigra': Alia Bhatt drops teaser of Dilijit Dosanjh and her song 'Chal Kudiye'
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Mahira Khan shares throwback blissful moment with newborn son Azlan
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
New mom Deepika Padukone takes baby girl home a week after delivery