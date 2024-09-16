Ayeza Khan bids heartwarming goodbye to London fans 'until next time' 

Ayeza Khan felt stirring nostalgia after wrapping up her fan meet and greet in London!
Khan's next destination as part of the fundraising event happens to be Manchester as she is all eager to meet another throng of crowds gathered.
In an Instagram post shared on Monday, the Tum Kon Piya star shared a bunch of pictures from the hotel post wrapping up the star-studded night.
"It was great to be back. As I said before. You guys will always have a special place in my heart. Until next time, London.
Next Stop... Manchester."
Wearing a blood red shimmery lehenga for the night, Khan had her fashion game on point.
She opted to tie her hair in a long ponytail for the event with her silver statement necklace adding class.
To complement her look, the Adhoori Aurat starlet carried a shiny red clutch bag.
Her maroon manicured nails added more appeal and went perfectly with her OOTN.
Khan, who touched down in London for a fundraising meet and greet, proved the city has her heart in many ways.
Prior to this, Ayeza Khan rocked a golden saree to mark first night of the meet and greet.