Entertainment

Nicki Minaj announces new album 'Pink Friday 3’ after one-year hiatus

Nicki Minaj confirms highly-anticipated new album marking her return to music after a one year break

  • by Web Desk
  • September 16, 2024
Nicki Minaj announces new album Pink Friday 3’ after one-year hiatus
Nicki Minaj announces new album 'Pink Friday 3’ after one-year hiatus

Nicki Minaj has set the internet ablaze by releasing a sequel of her fan-favourite album, Pink Friday 2.

The American rapper has confirmed her new upcoming album Pink Friday 3 on Monday.

As per Clash, she explained the highly-anticipated album is much more than a deluxe album.

She wrote, “Instead of doing a DELUXE to Pink Friday 2, I’ve decided to do a brand new album. I’ll still incorporate new songs like #Mamita & [The “anxiety” song] for the remainder of the tour tho…and I’ll announce the new date within the next couple weeks.”

Nicki added, “The new music is just too good to be thrown away on a deluxe album. Last night, the songs I recorded were just way too iconic. I love you guys so much. You know that. I know you do. I’ll still give you something leading up to the announcement, so no worries.”

The release date of Pink Friday 3 has not been revealed yet.

Shortly after the pop singer made the major announcement, her fans flooded the social media to show their excitement.

A fan wrote on X, “omgggg it’s finally happening, CANNOT WAIT FOR PINK FRIDAY 3.”

Ayeza Khan bids heartwarming goodbye to London fans 'until next time'

Ayeza Khan bids heartwarming goodbye to London fans 'until next time'

Nicki Minaj announces new album 'Pink Friday 3’ after one-year hiatus

Nicki Minaj announces new album 'Pink Friday 3’ after one-year hiatus
Huw Edwards to be sentenced for obscene child images today

Huw Edwards to be sentenced for obscene child images today
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill

Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill

Entertainment News

Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
'Shōgun' rewrites Emmy history with MASSIVE achievement
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Kanye West sternly warned by Bianca Censori’s gangster father Leo Censori
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share intimate moment at Emmys 2024
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Emmy Awards 2024: See all the WINNERS here
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Emmys 2024: 'Shōgun’s Anna Sawai hits HUGE milestone with historic first win
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Emmys 2024: Shannen Doherty, Richard Simmons receive posthumous tributes
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Selena Gomez gives nod to BFF Taylor Swift at 2024 Emmys
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Jennifer Aniston glitters in sparkling strapless gown at 2024 Emmys: SEE
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium with special guest
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance hits pages in Kelce Brothers' kids book
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Khloé Kardashian's son Tatum looks just like uncle Rob in new photo
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Dave Grohl accuses wife Jordyn Blum of cheating on him with tennis coach