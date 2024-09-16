Nicki Minaj announces new album 'Pink Friday 3’ after one-year hiatus

Nicki Minaj has set the internet ablaze by releasing a sequel of her fan-favourite album, Pink Friday 2.
The American rapper has confirmed her new upcoming album Pink Friday 3 on Monday.
As per Clash, she explained the highly-anticipated album is much more than a deluxe album.
She wrote, “Instead of doing a DELUXE to Pink Friday 2, I’ve decided to do a brand new album. I’ll still incorporate new songs like #Mamita & [The “anxiety” song] for the remainder of the tour tho…and I’ll announce the new date within the next couple weeks.”
Nicki added, “The new music is just too good to be thrown away on a deluxe album. Last night, the songs I recorded were just way too iconic. I love you guys so much. You know that. I know you do. I’ll still give you something leading up to the announcement, so no worries.”
The release date of Pink Friday 3 has not been revealed yet.
Shortly after the pop singer made the major announcement, her fans flooded the social media to show their excitement.
A fan wrote on X, “omgggg it’s finally happening, CANNOT WAIT FOR PINK FRIDAY 3.”