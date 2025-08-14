Home / Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio hints at settling down in life amid Vittoria Ceretti romance

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti were first romantically linked in August 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio hints at settling down in life amid Vittoria Ceretti romance
Leonardo DiCaprio hints at settling down in life amid Vittoria Ceretti romance

Leonardo DiCaprio has hinted at settling down with his model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti as he opened up about “done wasting time.”

During a recent interview with Esquire UK, the Titanic actor spilled beans on making some changes in his life since entering his fifties.

“Turning 50 creates a feeling like you have a desire to just be more honest and not waste your time,” Leonardo, who was known for dating girls under the ages of 25, said.

He continued, “I can only imagine how the next few decades are going to progress. I look at my mother, for example, and she just says exactly what she thinks and wastes no time. She spends no time trying to fake it.”

“Being more upfront and risking having things fall apart or risking the disagreements or risking going your separate ways from any type of relationship in life. The personal, the professional — it's that you don't want to waste your time any more,” the 50-year-old actor added.

Since reaching the height of fame in 1990’s, Leonardo has dated a never-ending a slew of glamorous models and actresses, including Gigi Hadid, Gisele Bündchen and Bar Refaeli.

However, Vittoria has seemingly broke his rule of strictly dating women under the age of 25, as she is 27.

Since reaching the height of fame in 1990’s, Leonardo has dated a never-ending a slew of glamorous models and actresses, including Gigi Hadid, Gisele Bündchen and Bar Refaeli.

However, Vittoria has seemingly broke his rule of strictly dating women under the age of 25, as she is 27.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti were first romantically linked in August 2023 when they were spotted together on an ice cream date in Santa Barbara. 

You Might Like:

Bianca Censori drops peek into her tropical vacation with husband Kanye West

Bianca Censori drops peek into her tropical vacation with husband Kanye West
Kanye West, who shares four kids with Kim Kardashian, tied the knot with Bianca Censori in 2023

James Gunn reveals if Margot Robbie will return in DCU as Harley Quinn

James Gunn reveals if Margot Robbie will return in DCU as Harley Quinn
Margot Robbie starred as Harley Quinn in 'Suicide Squad', 'Birds of Prey' and 'The Suicide Squad'

Taylor Swift gives major update about 'moving in' on Travis Kelce podcast

Taylor Swift gives major update about 'moving in' on Travis Kelce podcast
The 'Lover' singer has been at the center of growing speculation for months about moving in with Travis Kelce

Hailey Bieber enjoys night out with Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid in black outfits

Hailey Bieber enjoys night out with Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid in black outfits
Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber stepped out to enjoy down time in Los Angeles

Taylor Swift reveals Travis Kelce’s ‘wild, romantic gesture’ before dating

Taylor Swift reveals Travis Kelce’s ‘wild, romantic gesture’ before dating
Taylor Swift and her NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce started dating almost two years ago

Kim Kardashian tears up in ex Kanye West’s new documentary trailer

Kim Kardashian tears up in ex Kanye West’s new documentary trailer
Kanye West's new documentary 'In Whose Name?' features his ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Dua Lipa recreates sweet childhood photo with sister ahead of 30th birthday

Dua Lipa recreates sweet childhood photo with sister ahead of 30th birthday
The 'Levitating' singer is currently enjoying a tropical getaway with loved ones ahead of her 30th birthday

Jennifer Lopez reveals her ‘only wish’ after ending emotional chapter

Jennifer Lopez reveals her ‘only wish’ after ending emotional chapter
Jennifer Lopez gets overwhelmed after concluding final concert of Up All Night Tour

Kelly Clarkson makes heartbreaking announcement days after ex-husband’s death

Kelly Clarkson makes heartbreaking announcement days after ex-husband’s death
Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband and the father of her children passed away last week at the age of 48

Taylor Swift spills beans on magical ‘first date’ with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift spills beans on magical ‘first date’ with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift opens up about her whirlwind romance with boyfriend Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift recalls masters acquisition as she enters new era

Taylor Swift recalls masters acquisition as she enters new era
The 'Lover' crooner discussed her love life and upcoming album in the latest episode of the 'New Heights' podcast

Sabrina Carpenter gushes over Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' artwork

Sabrina Carpenter gushes over Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' artwork
'The Life of a Showgirl' reveals Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter long-awaited collaboration on a track