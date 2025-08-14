Leonardo DiCaprio hints at settling down in life amid Vittoria Ceretti romance

Leonardo DiCaprio has hinted at settling down with his model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti as he opened up about “done wasting time.”
During a recent interview with Esquire UK, the Titanic actor spilled beans on making some changes in his life since entering his fifties.
“Turning 50 creates a feeling like you have a desire to just be more honest and not waste your time,” Leonardo, who was known for dating girls under the ages of 25, said.
He continued, “I can only imagine how the next few decades are going to progress. I look at my mother, for example, and she just says exactly what she thinks and wastes no time. She spends no time trying to fake it.”
“Being more upfront and risking having things fall apart or risking the disagreements or risking going your separate ways from any type of relationship in life. The personal, the professional — it's that you don't want to waste your time any more,” the 50-year-old actor added.
Since reaching the height of fame in 1990’s, Leonardo has dated a never-ending a slew of glamorous models and actresses, including Gigi Hadid, Gisele Bündchen and Bar Refaeli.
However, Vittoria has seemingly broke his rule of strictly dating women under the age of 25, as she is 27.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti were first romantically linked in August 2023 when they were spotted together on an ice cream date in Santa Barbara.