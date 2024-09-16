Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha gets excited seeing Neetu Kapoor at airport

Raha Kapoor, the beloved daughter of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, stole the show as she arrived at the Mumbai airport in mom Alia Bhatt's arms.
After celebrating the auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi, the Brahmastra couple were seen jetting off for a much-needed family trip.
Neetu Kapoor was spotted seeing off and greeting her son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter with kisses at the airport in a viral moment captured on camera.
The heartwarming moments were clicked by the paparazzi-from Raha seemingly waving at the shutterbugs to the little one smiling away at spotting her dadi coming towards her.
For the unversed, Raha's adorable presence at the airport left her fans in complete awe.
Responding to her latest appearance, a number of fans commented.
One wrote, " Soooooo cuteeeeee."
Another effused, " Now she is slowly growing, looks so much like her mom Alia."
" She is so happy to see her grandmother," the third expressed.
A day ago, Raha Kapoor's traditional Indian swag at the Ganesh Chaturthi get-together caught attention.
Raha was born to the Kapoor family in November 2022. During Christmas 2023, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made their first public appearance with the little one.