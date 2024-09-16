1 in 3 Japanese citizens are now 65 or older, report

Almost one-third of the population of Japan is now 65 years of age or older.
The newly released government data showed that the elderly population of the country has hit the record 36.25 million citizens, Al Jazeera reported.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Sunday, September 15, that 29.3 percent of Japan's population aged 65 or older, the higher proportion of the elderly people as compared to any country in the region.
As per the government data among 36.25 million elderly people, 20.53 million are women and 15.72 million are men.
Moreover, Japan is facing serious problems as the number of elderly people is increasing while the number of working-age people is decreasing.
The Nippons population decreased by 595,000 in the year, marking it as a 13th consecutive year of continuous population decline.
The Tokyo-based National Institute of Population and Social Security Research has predicted that by the end of 2040, elderly citizens will make up 34.8 percent of the total population of Japan, while the country will also face a shortage of over 11 million workers.