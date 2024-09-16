Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez ‘still controlling’ Ben Affleck by ‘halting’ his dating plans

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce earlier this month after months of speculations

  • by Web Desk
  • September 16, 2024
Jennifer Lopez ‘still controlling’ Ben Affleck by ‘halting’ his dating plans
Jennifer Lopez ‘still controlling’ Ben Affleck by ‘halting’ his dating plans

Despite parting ways with "controlling" wife Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck cannot even date anyone until their divorce is finalized.

Jennifer, who filed for divorce from Ben in August after months of speculations surrounding their marital woes, is still "controlling" the Argo actor's life, who is affraid to do anthing that upsets the singer.

A source told InTouch, "Because there’s no prenup, the divorce, and how smoothly it goes, is going to depend on them playing nice."

"Which means Ben’s got no choice but to try and be as civilized with J. Lo as possible," they added.

According to the source, Ben is "living in fear" of Jennifer, therefore, he denied the dating rumors about him and Robert F. Kennedy’s daughter Kathleen “Kick” Kennedy, which is more like “putting a halt” on other dating plans.

“The frustration with that from his point of view is that he’s being held back from having fun and enjoying himself because he can’t risk pissing J. Lo off,” the source explained.

They added, "His big complaint in their marriage was how controlling she was, so you can just imagine how upsetting it is for him that she’s essentially still controlling him."

The insider says Ben is “basically” at the Atlas actress' “mercy,” adding, “If he doesn’t behave the way she wants, she’ll sink her fangs in and make it all that much more miserable.”

The source also revealed that Ben is feeling stressed as he is eager to move on with his life, get back out there, and start having fun.

However, despite having plenty of attention from attractive women, he’s hesitant to start dating out of fear of upsetting J.Lo. 

Cristiano Ronaldo pens motivational note for teammates after missing match

Cristiano Ronaldo pens motivational note for teammates after missing match
Jennifer Aniston leaves Nicola Coughlan starstruck at Emmys

Jennifer Aniston leaves Nicola Coughlan starstruck at Emmys
Lord Coe joins race to succeed Thomas Bach as IOC president

Lord Coe joins race to succeed Thomas Bach as IOC president
Ryan Wesley Routh charged with two gun offenses in Trump assassination attempt

Ryan Wesley Routh charged with two gun offenses in Trump assassination attempt

Entertainment News

Ryan Wesley Routh charged with two gun offenses in Trump assassination attempt
Shakira walks off stage mid-show after disturbing incident
Ryan Wesley Routh charged with two gun offenses in Trump assassination attempt
Cardi B sends TikTok into frenzy with baby no. 3 delivery video
Ryan Wesley Routh charged with two gun offenses in Trump assassination attempt
Lauryn Goodman reveals ENTIRE infidelity text she sent to Kyle Walker’s wife
Ryan Wesley Routh charged with two gun offenses in Trump assassination attempt
'Emily in Paris' renewed for Seaaon 5: Here's what we know
Ryan Wesley Routh charged with two gun offenses in Trump assassination attempt
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s romance gets seal of approval from their moms: Watch
Ryan Wesley Routh charged with two gun offenses in Trump assassination attempt
Jodie Foster wins her first Emmy in lifetime for ‘True Detective’
Ryan Wesley Routh charged with two gun offenses in Trump assassination attempt
Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce ‘did a good job’ in 'Grotesquerie'
Ryan Wesley Routh charged with two gun offenses in Trump assassination attempt
Nicki Minaj announces new album 'Pink Friday 3’ after one-year hiatus
Ryan Wesley Routh charged with two gun offenses in Trump assassination attempt
'Shōgun' rewrites Emmy history with MASSIVE achievement
Ryan Wesley Routh charged with two gun offenses in Trump assassination attempt
Kanye West sternly warned by Bianca Censori’s gangster father Leo Censori
Ryan Wesley Routh charged with two gun offenses in Trump assassination attempt
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share intimate moment at Emmys 2024
Ryan Wesley Routh charged with two gun offenses in Trump assassination attempt
Emmy Awards 2024: See all the WINNERS here