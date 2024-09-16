Jennifer Lopez ‘still controlling’ Ben Affleck by ‘halting’ his dating plans

Despite parting ways with "controlling" wife Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck cannot even date anyone until their divorce is finalized.
Jennifer, who filed for divorce from Ben in August after months of speculations surrounding their marital woes, is still "controlling" the Argo actor's life, who is affraid to do anthing that upsets the singer.
A source told InTouch, "Because there’s no prenup, the divorce, and how smoothly it goes, is going to depend on them playing nice."
"Which means Ben’s got no choice but to try and be as civilized with J. Lo as possible," they added.
According to the source, Ben is "living in fear" of Jennifer, therefore, he denied the dating rumors about him and Robert F. Kennedy’s daughter Kathleen “Kick” Kennedy, which is more like “putting a halt” on other dating plans.
“The frustration with that from his point of view is that he’s being held back from having fun and enjoying himself because he can’t risk pissing J. Lo off,” the source explained.
They added, "His big complaint in their marriage was how controlling she was, so you can just imagine how upsetting it is for him that she’s essentially still controlling him."
The insider says Ben is “basically” at the Atlas actress' “mercy,” adding, “If he doesn’t behave the way she wants, she’ll sink her fangs in and make it all that much more miserable.”
The source also revealed that Ben is feeling stressed as he is eager to move on with his life, get back out there, and start having fun.
However, despite having plenty of attention from attractive women, he’s hesitant to start dating out of fear of upsetting J.Lo.