Zara Tindall building 'very close relationship' with Peter Phillips' new girlfriend

  • by Web Desk
  • September 16, 2024
Zara Tindall is said to be having a “very close” relationship with elder brother Peter Phillips’ new girlfriend, Harriet Sperling.

In fact, the two have become such good friends in a short span of time that Zara Tindall freely leaves her children in Harriet Sperling’s care to “keep an eye” on them.

This means that Peter Phillips’ romance not only shares a great bond with his sisters, but with the kids as well!

A source told Hello Magazine, “Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling are clearly getting on very well, and she seems to be close to Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall, too.”

It comes as Princess Anne’s children went out to the Burgley Horse Trials quite recently.

As Zara Tindall parted the family for giving a horse riding test, her husband was left to parent their children Mia, Lena, and Lucas.

Soon after, Peter Phillips and his girlfriend joined him for giving a hand, and at one point, Harriet Sperling reportedly ran after a lively Lucas darting around the ground.

Mia, on the other hand, was roaming the site more freely with an airtag clipped to her shorts so that she doesn’t get lost in the crowd.

Royal News

Kate Middleton brother James Middleton dishes on her first encounter with his wife
Kate Middleton in 'fragile position' as Prince William 'battles all sorts of emotions'
King Charles' new move leaves Prince Harry, Meghan 'deeply concerned'
King Charles to introduce new face for Sandringham Estate
Prince William reveals Prince Harry's fate when he becomes king
King Charles 'breaks major protocol' to tell Prince Harry he's still part of family
Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son arrested again for harassing ex-girlfriend
Prince William, Prince Harry's recent 'reconciliation meeting' wasn't fruitful
King Charles delightedly visits church on Prince Harry's birthday
Prince Andrew 'in no condition' to leave Royal Lodge for Princess Beatrice
King Charles 'steals the cake' on Prince Harry's birthday
Meghan Markle gives SPECIAL gift to Prince Harry on his 40th birthday