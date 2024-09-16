Entertainment

Cardi B sends TikTok into frenzy with baby no. 3 delivery video

Cardi B shares three kids, daughter Kulture, son Wave Set Cephus, and the newborn with ex husband Offset

  • by Web Desk
  • September 16, 2024
Cardi B sends TikTok into frenzy with baby no. 3 delivery video
Cardi B sends TikTok into frenzy with baby no. 3 delivery video

Cardi B takes fans inside the delivery room of her baby no. 3 in new TikTok video.

The I like it rapper set the TikTok on fire on Saturday, with a very intimate behind-the-scenes video of the delivery room of her third baby.

The TikTok video, features many heartwarming and cherished moment from the new baby’s arrival including the first cry of her baby girl.

Cardi B's estranged husband Offset, whom she filed for divorce in July after announcing her pregnancy, was could also be seen present in the delivery room wrapping his newborn in a blanket while Cardi was carrying her.

The rapper was then seen sitting on a chair carrying the baby on his chest.

The video also showed Cardi Facetiming with their eldest daughter Kulture.

“Look at baby sister,” Cardi told Kulture as she replied, “Hi mommy, Is the baby sleeping?,” to which the mom of three replied, “Yeah, she’s little.”

More heartwarming clips of Cardi and the new born flashed on the screen before the adorable tiny footprint was taken of her.

Cardi B shares three kids daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, son Wave Set Cephus, and the newborn with ex, Offset.

Shy yellow-eyed penguin Hoiho wins New Zealand's Bird of the Year competition

Shy yellow-eyed penguin Hoiho wins New Zealand's Bird of the Year competition
Cardi B sends TikTok into frenzy with baby no. 3 delivery video

Cardi B sends TikTok into frenzy with baby no. 3 delivery video
Lauryn Goodman reveals ENTIRE infidelity text she sent to Kyle Walker’s wife

Lauryn Goodman reveals ENTIRE infidelity text she sent to Kyle Walker’s wife
New covid variant XEC spreads to ‘major’ countries

New covid variant XEC spreads to ‘major’ countries

Entertainment News

New covid variant XEC spreads to ‘major’ countries
Lauryn Goodman reveals ENTIRE infidelity text she sent to Kyle Walker’s wife
New covid variant XEC spreads to ‘major’ countries
'Emily in Paris' renewed for Seaaon 5: Here's what we know
New covid variant XEC spreads to ‘major’ countries
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s romance gets seal of approval from their moms: Watch
New covid variant XEC spreads to ‘major’ countries
Jodie Foster wins her first Emmy in lifetime for ‘True Detective’
New covid variant XEC spreads to ‘major’ countries
Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce ‘did a good job’ in 'Grotesquerie'
New covid variant XEC spreads to ‘major’ countries
Nicki Minaj announces new album 'Pink Friday 3’ after one-year hiatus
New covid variant XEC spreads to ‘major’ countries
'Shōgun' rewrites Emmy history with MASSIVE achievement
New covid variant XEC spreads to ‘major’ countries
Kanye West sternly warned by Bianca Censori’s gangster father Leo Censori
New covid variant XEC spreads to ‘major’ countries
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share intimate moment at Emmys 2024
New covid variant XEC spreads to ‘major’ countries
Emmy Awards 2024: See all the WINNERS here
New covid variant XEC spreads to ‘major’ countries
Emmys 2024: 'Shōgun’s Anna Sawai hits HUGE milestone with historic first win
New covid variant XEC spreads to ‘major’ countries
Emmys 2024: Shannen Doherty, Richard Simmons receive posthumous tributes