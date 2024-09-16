Cardi B sends TikTok into frenzy with baby no. 3 delivery video

Cardi B takes fans inside the delivery room of her baby no. 3 in new TikTok video.
The I like it rapper set the TikTok on fire on Saturday, with a very intimate behind-the-scenes video of the delivery room of her third baby.
The TikTok video, features many heartwarming and cherished moment from the new baby’s arrival including the first cry of her baby girl.
Cardi B's estranged husband Offset, whom she filed for divorce in July after announcing her pregnancy, was could also be seen present in the delivery room wrapping his newborn in a blanket while Cardi was carrying her.
The rapper was then seen sitting on a chair carrying the baby on his chest.
The video also showed Cardi Facetiming with their eldest daughter Kulture.
“Look at baby sister,” Cardi told Kulture as she replied, “Hi mommy, Is the baby sleeping?,” to which the mom of three replied, “Yeah, she’s little.”
More heartwarming clips of Cardi and the new born flashed on the screen before the adorable tiny footprint was taken of her.
Cardi B shares three kids daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, son Wave Set Cephus, and the newborn with ex, Offset.