World

Iran denies recent claims of supplying weapons to Russia amid conflict

The US and its allies recently imposed new sanctions on both Russia and Iran

  • by Web Desk
  • September 16, 2024
Iran denies recent claims of supplying weapons to Russia amid conflict
Iran denies recent claims of supplying weapons to Russia amid conflict

Iran has denied recent allegations that it provided weapons to Russia during ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian announced on Monday, September 16, that his administration has not sent any weapons to Russia since he took office in August.

In a televised press conference, Pezeshkian addressed the allegations, saying, "It is possible that a delivery took place in the past... but I can assure you that since I took office, there has not been any such delivery to Russia," as per Reuters.

This statement comes after Western nations accused Tehran of supplying ballistic missiles to Moscow in September.

Moreover, the US and its allies recently imposed new sanctions on both Russia and Iran, alleging that Iran transferred ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the Ukraine conflict.

However, both countries have denied these accusations.

In February, Reuters reported that Iran had provided Russia with a significant number of surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, enhancing the military ties between the two US-sanctioned nations.

Kourtney Kardashian shares surprising parenting secrets

Kourtney Kardashian shares surprising parenting secrets
Vaping tied to poor physical performance in young adults, study

Vaping tied to poor physical performance in young adults, study
2,300-year-old Celtic helmet discovered in Poland's northern region

2,300-year-old Celtic helmet discovered in Poland's northern region
Real reason behind Prince William's birthday wish to Prince Harry

Real reason behind Prince William's birthday wish to Prince Harry

World News

Real reason behind Prince William's birthday wish to Prince Harry
Ryan Wesley Routh charged with two gun offenses in Trump assassination attempt
Real reason behind Prince William's birthday wish to Prince Harry
Shy yellow-eyed penguin Hoiho wins New Zealand's Bird of the Year competition
Real reason behind Prince William's birthday wish to Prince Harry
Greece eyes ‘historic’ highs in tourism revenue for 2024
Real reason behind Prince William's birthday wish to Prince Harry
1 in 3 Japanese citizens are now 65 or older, report
Real reason behind Prince William's birthday wish to Prince Harry
Huw Edwards to be sentenced for obscene child images today
Real reason behind Prince William's birthday wish to Prince Harry
Typhoon Bebinca brings China's financial hub Shanghai to standstill
Real reason behind Prince William's birthday wish to Prince Harry
Who is Ryan Wesley Routh: Man behind Trump golf club shooting
Real reason behind Prince William's birthday wish to Prince Harry
Donald Trump issues first statement after Florida assassination attempt
Real reason behind Prince William's birthday wish to Prince Harry
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris react to new assassination attempt on Donald Trump
Real reason behind Prince William's birthday wish to Prince Harry
FBI investigates ‘attempted assassination’ of Donald Trump at Florida Golf Club
Real reason behind Prince William's birthday wish to Prince Harry
Donald Trump ‘safe’ after gunshots reported in his vicinity
Real reason behind Prince William's birthday wish to Prince Harry
UK PM Keir Starmer eyes Italy’s migration strategies during Rome visit