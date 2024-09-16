Iran denies recent claims of supplying weapons to Russia amid conflict

Iran has denied recent allegations that it provided weapons to Russia during ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian announced on Monday, September 16, that his administration has not sent any weapons to Russia since he took office in August.
In a televised press conference, Pezeshkian addressed the allegations, saying, "It is possible that a delivery took place in the past... but I can assure you that since I took office, there has not been any such delivery to Russia," as per Reuters.
This statement comes after Western nations accused Tehran of supplying ballistic missiles to Moscow in September.
Moreover, the US and its allies recently imposed new sanctions on both Russia and Iran, alleging that Iran transferred ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the Ukraine conflict.
However, both countries have denied these accusations.
In February, Reuters reported that Iran had provided Russia with a significant number of surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, enhancing the military ties between the two US-sanctioned nations.