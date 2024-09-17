Royal

Royal Family reacts to claims of 'cropping' Meghan from Harry's birthday post

Buckingham Palace addresses reports of cropping Meghan Markle in Prince Harry's birthday photo

  • September 17, 2024


Buckingham Palace has set the record straight on reports suggesting that the Royal Family allegedly cropped Meghan Markle in a photo shared to wish Prince Harry on his 40th birthday milestone.

Prince Harry’s photo, which was originally taken on the couple’s first overseas engagement as a married couple in 2018, included the Suits actress sitting next to him.

However, royal family sparked rumours of cropping “Meghan” by sharing only a close-up picture of Harry, with a caption, “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!”

As reported by BBC, a Buckingham Palace official has revealed that the Duchess of Sussex wasn’t cropped from Harry’s photo, which was shared by King Charles and Prince William to wish the duke on his big day.

A Palace spokesperson confirmed the image shared by Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales not altered and was used in the format it was received.

King Charles and William’s wish for Harry came as a ray of hope for many for the reconciliation between feuding brothers.

However, some royal experts crushed the hopes by analyzing that wishing the duke on his milestone birthday was nothing more than following a precedent set by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Harry's relationship with his family ruined after his tell-all interview to the American host Oprah Winfrey after moving to the US with Meghan Markle in 2020.

It further weakend when Harry released a bombshell memoir Spare in 2023, in which he took derogatory digs at the royal family.

