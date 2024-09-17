Royal

Kate Middleton ‘breaks’ Meghan Markle with her new shocking message

  • by Web Desk
  • September 17, 2024
Kate Middleton gave the nation a delightful high by announcing that she has completed her chemotherapy and is embarking a new journey to remain cancer-free.

Now, insiders have revealed that the Duchess of Sussex is pleased with this health message, but feels upset over the gloomy situation that Prince Harry and the Princess of Wales are in.

A source told Closer, “Meghan Markle is incredibly relieved that Kate’s healthy again. Her feelings are pretty complicated. There’s still an element of guilt that she and Prince Harry are grappling with.”

“They both have regrets over going so public with their complaints about the family, and Kate Middleton in particular,” the individual added.

Back when the Duke of Sussex and his wife gave away royal family’s secrets in public, it seemed like they had no other way because of the situation and hurt that they were stuck in.

But as time has passed, the insider claims that the two of them feel repentance.

“When they spoke out, Meghan Markle felt they had no other choice. But now, she realises things could have been handled more discreetly,” the source went on.

They concluded, “It’s not something she likes to dwell on, but watching Kate Middleton’s video brought it all to the surface and it really broke her. It’s undoubtedly agonising for both her and Prince Harry.”

Once upon a time, the Princess of Wales shared a very chummy bond with her husband’s younger brother, which was famously documented by the media.

It’s said that now they’re not even on speaking terms.

