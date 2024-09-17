Entertainment

Jason Momoa faces accusations over 'mistreatment' of 'Minecraft' movie crew

YouTuber Valkyrae claims Jason Momoa 'mistreated' crew on 'Minecraft' film

  September 17, 2024
Jason Momoa has been accused of 'mistreating' crew members on the set of the upcoming Minecraft film by popular YouTuber Valkyrae.

In a section reminiscent of Hot Ones, the 32-year-old YouTuber, took the stage against fellow YouTuber JasonTheWeen on Friday.

During her appearance, she was questioned about her worst celebrity encounter.

Valkyrae, whose real name is Rachell Marie Hofstetter, replied, “So, Minecraft movie - I have a cameo in the Minecraft movie that's coming out - I would have to say Jason Momoa.”

According to Valkyrae, she witnessed the 45-year-old actor, who plays Garett "The Garbage Man" Garrison in the film, "mistreat some of the crew" when it was being made.

“It was pretty disappointing,” Valkyrae said, adding, “It was after a very intense scene - and it was a very emotional scene - so maybe he was still in character, I don’t know. I was just surprised about how he treated some of the crew.”

Momoa “was just really mad at them that they weren’t doing something right in setting up the shot and stuff,” Valkyrae said in the interview, adding Momoa “was just angry, really mad, and yelling.”

The Aquaman star behaviour created a toxic environment on the movie set.

Notably, Momoa is joined in the cast of the Jared Hess-directed film by actors Jack Black, Jennifer Coolidge, Emma Myers, Sebastian Hansen, and Danielle Brooks.

