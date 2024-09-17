Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian defends co-sleeping with her children

Kourtney Kardashian lets kids Mason, Penelope, Reign, Rocky sleep with her for as long as they wish

  September 17, 2024
Kourtney Kardashian lets kids Mason, Penelope, Reign, Rocky sleep with her for as long as they wish
Kourtney Kardashian lets kids Mason, Penelope, Reign, Rocky sleep with her for as long as they wish

Kourtney Kardashian is standing by her decision for not setting any cutoff ages to sleep with her children.

Appearing on Sunday’s episode of Him & Her podcast, she talked about speaking with kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign late into their childhood.

Backing this judgement up, the model said, “As a mother, I like to do what feels natural and instinctual to me. And that’s for me what it is.”

“Of course, I also read all the benefits and hear all the benefits. And I mean, it’s something that mammals have been doing since time existed,” she added.

Despite having explained her choices, Kourtney Kardashian has been criticized for “compromising her children’s safety and privacy” by sleeping with them.

During the same chat, however, she revealed that Penelope loved sleeping with her in bed until the age of 11.

On the other hand, Mason wouldn’t take a no for an answer.

The socialite recalled, “I would put him to bed in his room and then he would come in my room. Eventually, He stopped and he was like, 'I’m done with you. I sleep in my own room.' ”

And just like his siblings, 10-month-old son Rocky is now pursuing the journey of sleeping in his parents’ bed.

In the Kardashian household, Kourtney Kardashian is often cited as the exemplary mother by her sisters because of her hands-on approach as well as health-conscious living.

Since the media personality is usually on a tight schedule, sleeping with her babies is just one way she gets to spend more time with them.

Entertainment News

