King Charles was ‘happy’ with Prince Andrew’s destruction by ‘Newsnight’ interview

King Charles’ unexpected reaction to younger brother Prince Andrew’s mega controversial Newsnight interview has been disclosed by the journalist who shot for it.
Emily Maitlis had sent the nation into a seismic shock when she made the Duke of York furiously defend his alleged involvement in a sexual harassment with convicted friend Jeffrey Epstein.
Recently speaking to Radio Times, the former newscaster stated that it was however King Charles’ surprising response that has stayed with her ever since.
Emily Maitlis said, “One month after the interview aired, I was taken aside by someone close to King Charles and told – somewhat cryptically — that 'HRH was not unhappy with the interview.' ”
“The comment stunned me. In the years since, I have returned to that one line so many times in my head, trying to fathom the meaning of the message,” she added.
This huge revelation seemingly confirms Your Majesty’s reported feud with Prince Andrew over the Royal Lodge.
And it happens to further give away that King Charles wanted to allegedly restructure the throne by sending the Duke of York into a secluded life.
Emily Maitlis explained, “Was I being told that the man who would ascend to the throne just three years later as our king was perhaps relieved that this exchange had taken place? Use the opportunity to reorder the monarchy in a way that befitted these times?”
Now, her masterfully filmed conversation with Prince Andrew is being turned into another series named A Very Royal Scandal, which will be available to stream on Netflix from Thursday onward.