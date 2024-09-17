Royal

King Charles won’t ‘welcome back’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in palace

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't be 'back as working members of the royal family'

  • by Web Desk
  • September 17, 2024
King Charles won’t ‘welcome back’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in palace
King Charles won’t ‘welcome back’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in palace

King Charles reportedly won’t “welcome back” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle despite wishing the Duke of Sussex on his 40th birthday.

The monarch wished his youngest son on Sunday along with eldest son Prince William.

The To Di For Daily podcast host Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digital that birthday wishes are not the sign of extending olive branch.

"Harry and Meghan are certainly not welcome back as a team," he said, "I would argue they are not welcome back at all if Prince William has anything to say about it… But Harry could potentially get his foot in the door through his father."

Kinsey explained, "The royal family is in a delicate position, health-wise, and do not trust Harry and Meghan. I don’t believe Harry and Meghan will be welcomed back as working members of the royal family on a part-time or full-time basis. We know they did want a half-in, half-out life, and Queen Elizabeth II denied them that opportunity."

An insider exclusively told People that his majesty have not responded to Harry’s call and letters.

The sources claimed that royal rift between the Duke and Royal Family is still "very bad".

Dave Grohl's wife Jordyn Blum reaction on secret baby news REVEALED

Dave Grohl's wife Jordyn Blum reaction on secret baby news REVEALED
Microplastics found in brain tissue raise new health concerns

Microplastics found in brain tissue raise new health concerns
Mahira Khan lauds Fahad Mustafa, Hania Aamir’s ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’

Mahira Khan lauds Fahad Mustafa, Hania Aamir’s ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest

Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest

Royal News

Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Prince William, Kate Middleton ordered to make public appearance with Prince Andrew
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
King Charles was ‘happy’ with Prince Andrew’s destruction by ‘Newsnight’ interview
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Kate Middleton ‘breaks’ Meghan Markle with her new shocking message
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
King Charles washes hands in more hustle money
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Prince William gives 'heartbreaking' response on Prince Harry reconciliation rumours
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Royal Family reacts to claims of 'cropping' Meghan from Harry's birthday post
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Real reason behind Prince William's birthday wish to Prince Harry
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Meghan Markle suffers fresh blow from Royal Family in special message for Harry
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
King Charles ‘encouraged’ by royal gardener to bring Prince Harry back
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Zara Tindall building ‘very close relationship’ with Peter Phillips’ new girlfriend
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Kate Middleton brother James Middleton dishes on her first encounter with his wife
Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces antisemitism backlash after anti-Israel protest arrest
Kate Middleton in ‘fragile position’ as Prince William ‘battles all sorts of emotions’