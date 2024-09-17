King Charles won’t ‘welcome back’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in palace

King Charles reportedly won’t “welcome back” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle despite wishing the Duke of Sussex on his 40th birthday.
The monarch wished his youngest son on Sunday along with eldest son Prince William.
The To Di For Daily podcast host Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digital that birthday wishes are not the sign of extending olive branch.
"Harry and Meghan are certainly not welcome back as a team," he said, "I would argue they are not welcome back at all if Prince William has anything to say about it… But Harry could potentially get his foot in the door through his father."
Kinsey explained, "The royal family is in a delicate position, health-wise, and do not trust Harry and Meghan. I don’t believe Harry and Meghan will be welcomed back as working members of the royal family on a part-time or full-time basis. We know they did want a half-in, half-out life, and Queen Elizabeth II denied them that opportunity."
An insider exclusively told People that his majesty have not responded to Harry’s call and letters.
The sources claimed that royal rift between the Duke and Royal Family is still "very bad".