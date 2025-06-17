Meghan Markle reveals one thing she regrets the most in latest podcast

Meghan Markle has sat for a candid conversation, where she unveiled her biggest regret and things she could change.
In the latest episode of the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast, which is set to air on Tuesday, June 17, the Duchess of Sussex shared her honest thoughts about several situations.
During the preview, Meghan revealed that her public image is now quite different from when she was just an actress.
The conversation prompted the host to question the mom-of-two if there is anything she could change about the recent chapters of her life.
Grede enquired, "I want to say this to you in the best way, because I wonder: If you could rewrite your public narrative from scratch, is there anything that you would do differently?"
To which Meghan gave a definite reply, noting, "Yes. I would ask people to tell the truth."
The exclusive preview did not shed light on the details of what or who the Duchess was referring to with her bombshell answer.
However, it is being speculated that she meant the amount of backlash she received for stepping down as a working Royal in 2020 with her husband, Prince Harry.
Meghan addressing her viral pregnancy video
In the yet-to-air episode, Meghan also addressed the viral video she posted on her daughter Princess Lilibet’s fourth birthday, which featured her dancing in the labour room with Harry to help with the delivery.
Since the delivery room video, Meghan has shared additional family content on her Instagram account, including a sweet Father's Day tribute for the Duke of Sussex.