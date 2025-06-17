9 times non-British royals stole the spotlight at global events

The British royal family has traditionally taken center stage on the world stage, yet non-British royals have captured attention in their own right, with a magnificent presence and grace.
Members of the royal families from across the globe graced red carpet events with their elegant presence, delivering heartfelt speeches that deeply touched the hearts of the audiences.
Whether it’s Queen Rania of Jordan garnering attention with her elegance, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark stealing the spotlight with her poise, or Prince Albert of Monaco capturing lasting admiration with his charity work like Prince William, they have proved that the aura and grace are not only bound to Windsor.
Here are 9 times when non-British Royals stole the spotlight with their grace and elegance at global events.
Queen Rania of Jordan at the Met Gala (2016):
In 2016, the Queen of Jordan marked an elegant appearance at the Met Gala, which carried the theme "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology."
At the star-studded event, she lit the red carpet in her black and silver mesh Valentino dress that became the centre of attention for its elegant fusion of traditional and modern elements.
Princess Charlene at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2024:
The Princess of Monaco is undeniably one of the most stylish European royals.
She looked effortlessly elegant at the Gala Dinner at grand prix 2024 as Princess Charlene wore a bright red dress, with a glamorous silver-leaf design along her décolletage.
Queen Mary re-wears Princess Kate dress at Arts and Culture Ball:
In February 2025, Queen Mary and King Frederik hosted an Arts and Culture Ball at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, Queen Mary turned the heads in her glittered pale pink long-sleeved sequin gown by Jenny Packham and topped the look with her Edwardian tiara.
Notably, it garnered attention as Princess Kate sported the same dress for the evening banquet celebrating the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein to Princess Rajwa in Amman, Jordan.
Princess Victoria of Sweden at the Nobel Prize Banquet (2015)
In 2015, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden attended the Nobel Prize Banquet in Stockholm on December 10th.
She wore a purple Malina gown with a sheer cape, the Connaught Diamond Tiara, and the Order of the Seraphim sash.
King Abdullah II of Jordan at the World Economic Forum (2020):
At the World Economic Forum, King Abdullah II of Jordan's forward-thinking speech on Middle Eastern stability drew widespread praise.
King Frederik, Queen Mary unite with King Charles for Auschwitz 80th anniversary event (2025)
In January 2025, King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark united with global leaders at a ceremony to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
The Danish monarch, along with his wife Queen Mary, stepped out to join other European royals and presidents from around the globe at Auschwitz.
Queen Letizia of Spain at the Princess of Asturias Awards (2019)
In 2019, Queen Letizia of Spain attended the Princess of Asturias Awards ceremony with King Felipe VI and their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia.
She wore a red satin dress by Felipe Varela to the prestigious award event..
Prince Albert II of Monaco at COP26 (2021)
Prince Albert’s environmental advocacy earned him admiration on a global scale.
During the event he highlighted the critical link between the oceans, climate, and biodiversity, emphasizing the need for greater commitment to ocean protection.
Queen Máxima of the Netherlands at the G20 Summit (2018)
In 2018, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands attended the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as the UN Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development and Honorary Patron of the G20's Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion.
She attended the event as her attendance was linked to her advocacy for financial inclusion.
Queen Mathilde of Belgium at the UN Women’s Summit (2019)
In 2019, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, a Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Advocate, attended various events related to the UN's work.
At the event, she was involved in discussions and initiatives focused on the SDGs, particularly those related to gender equality, education, and mental health.