King Charles, Prince Andrew strike special deal after years of royal tension

Prince Andrew was removed from his royal duties after his disastrous 'Newsnight' interview

King Charles III has seemingly reached a special agreement with his younger brother, Prince Andrew, after years of royal tension.

His Majesty and his wife hosted an exceptional Luncheon Party at Buckingham Palace after leading the esteemed royal event, Order of the Garter, on Monday, June 16th.

GB News obtained exclusive documents in which the Palace issued the list of the guests who attended the prestigious royal function.

Among the royal guests, Prince Andrew's name has been mentioned, who only attended the event closed doors and was notably absent from the official Order of the Garter ceremony.

"The King and Queen gave a Luncheon Party for the Companions of the Most Noble Order of the Garter at which The Prince of Wales, The Duke of York, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Royal and Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and The Duke of Kent," the Palace stated.

Despite the Duke of York's entry at the private key affair, he was not allowed to participate in the royal parade alongside the entire British Royal clan.

Shortly after Buckingham Palace's guest list gained popularity on social media, a royal insider revealed that King Charles would strike a possible deal with Prince Andrew after years of royal tension between the brothers.

"The Duke of York's inclusion in the private aspects is seen as a compromise by both sides," the tipster disclosed to Daily Express.

Prince Andrew's estranged relationship with British Royal Family: 

For those unaware, Prince Andrew had withdrawn from public life in 2019 after his disastrous Newsnight interview, where he opened up about his alleged connections with the late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, causing embarrassment for the Royal Family.

As of now, neither King Charles III nor Prince Andrew have confirmed his reconciliation with the British Royal Family. 

